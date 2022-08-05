International Beer Day: History, significance and quotes to share

The celebration of International Beer Day was changed to the first Friday of August after 2012

The first Friday of August is celebrated as International Beer Day every year. Beer is a popular drink in many countries across the world. Over 200 cities across the globe celebrate this day.

The day is celebrated to enjoy different kinds of beer with friends. The day is also celebrated to recognise the work of the people who are brewing and serving the beer.

This day started as a localised event in California, United States, and it has grown into a worldwide celebration.

History:

Jesse Avshalomovn founded the International Beer Day in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. Initially, it used to be celebrated on August 5, but later it was changed to the first Friday of August. The founders of the day changed the date to the first Friday of August after 2012 following an opinion poll among fans of beer.

Significance:

This day holds a very big significance for the beer lovers across the globe. This day is celebrated globally in breweries, pubs and backyards. This day brings friends and families closer, and everyone gets to enjoy the greatness of beer. These are the kinds of celebrations, which provide people with an opportunity to just chill, take a break, and spend some time with their loved ones.

Quotes:

Now, let’s have a look at some of the epic quotes on beer:

“Many battles have been fought and won by soldiers nourished on beer.”

- Frederick the Great

“Humankind was built on beer. From the world’s first writing to its first laws, in rituals social, religious, and political, civilisation is soaked in beer.”

- William Bostwick

“Beer, if drank with moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health.”

- Thomas Jefferson

“On victory, you deserve beer, in defeat, you need it.”

- Napoleon

“The mouth of a perfectly happy man is filled with beer.”

- Ancient Egyptian Wisdom, 2200 B.C.

“He was a wise man who invented beer”

- Plato

