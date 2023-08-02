This company uses wastewater to make beer, will you drink it?

Epic Cleantec, a San Francisco-based startup, has come up with a unique approach to utilise shower wastewater – brewing beer. Although their primary focus lies in water recycling for apartment buildings, they have successfully crafted a German Kölsch-styled ale using this wastewater.

The company specialises in providing water recycling systems for large city buildings. While many US cities don’t mandate water recycling, San Francisco implemented a law in 2015, requiring new buildings over 100,000 square feet to recycle water.

This step was taken to address the significant consumption of drinking water by buildings, wherein not all of it is used for drinking purposes. A substantial amount of high-purity water is wasted through running taps and toilet flushing.

Epic Cleantec’s mission is to combat this issue by promoting water recycling. Presently, they have installed five water recycling systems in San Francisco. These systems collect wastewater from showers, treat it to remove impurities, and then use the treated water in the brewing process to create their unique Kölsch-style beer. Although the beer is not for sale due to regulations, potable reuse of wastewater is allowed in some US states.

By brewing beer with wastewater, Epic Cleantec showcases the potential of creative and sustainable water recycling. Their efforts not only raise awareness about water conservation but also demonstrate how water can be repurposed for other beneficial uses.

Despite the misconception about recycled water’s cleanliness, all water on the planet is recycled, and water that was consumed by dinosaurs millions of years ago is the same water we drink today.

Epic Cleantec is exploring opportunities to collaborate with large brewers and expects to see more industries using recycled water for their products in the future.

