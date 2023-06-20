WATCH: Emmanuel Macron chugs beer in 17 seconds, sparks binge-drinking row

French President Emmanuel Macron stepped into another controversy after a video emerged of him downing a beer with Toulouse’s rugby players in 17 seconds flat. The video has prompted a political row about binge drinking and accusations of “toxic masculinity”.

In the viral clip, Macron can be seen with a pint of Corona beer in the Toulouse changing room after the game. Encouraged to drink it all at once, he finishes the bottle in 17 seconds, cheered on by the team’s coaching staff and players.

🔶Macron drank a bottle of beer in one gulp after the victory of “Toulouse” in the French Rugby Championship pic.twitter.com/VLL9BQJB6j — Andrii (@Andrii2603) June 18, 2023

Sandrine Rousseau, an MP for the Green party, said, “Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image.”

La masculinité toxique dans le leadership politique en une image. https://t.co/jI6gNWksO5 — Sandrine Rousseau (@sandrousseau) June 18, 2023

Jean-René Cazeneuve, an MP from Macron’s centrist party, replied to Rousseau, and said, “A president who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That’s all.”

Un président qui partage la joie de 23 joueurs et se soumet à leur rite. Tout simplement. #STSR #Rugby https://t.co/gPebtcEr5j — Jean-René Cazeneuve (@jrcazeneuve) June 18, 2023

Macron is known for his love of sports. In the past, he has made appearances to support the national football team and deliver motivational speeches.

Health experts have criticised Macron’s behavior, stating that he should set a healthier example as a role model.

The incident may have positive effects on Macron’s public image, as he has faced criticism for being disconnected from ordinary people. His popularity reached a low point earlier this year due to unpopular policy decisions.

Although alcohol consumption has decreased in France over the years, it still causes a significant number of deaths due to excessive consumption.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.