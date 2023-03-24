India wants to make a public urinal near UK High Commissioner’s house, but British say ‘No’

New Delhi: The United Kingdom government has rejected a decision of the local authorities in India’s capital to construct a public toilet near the British High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi, citing security concerns.

The UK government’s decision came within days after the Indian government removed all external security in front of the British High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi.

The Indian government said the security arrangements were unnecessary considering the low-level threat perception to the British diplomats.

A report by Economic Times said that the UK government has resisted the construction of public toilet on security grounds. It has been considered necessary to build a public convenience in the vicinity of the UK High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi.

India has been angry over the British government for its failure to protect the Indian High Commission in London.

On Sunday, 19 March, the national flag of India flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of Khalistani supporters who were carrying yellow Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

Following the incident, India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security.” The ministry said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

Attack on Indian High Commission ‘unacceptable’

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the vandalism at Indian High Commission in London and called the attack by the Khalistani elements “unacceptable”.

Cleverly said the police investigation is underway and the UK government is in constant contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government.

Cleverly said the UK government is working with the London Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission. “We will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this,” he added.

India-UK share ‘deep personal connections’

The UK Foreign Secretary said India and UK relations are driven by “deep personal connections” and are thriving.

“Our joint 2030 Roadmap guides our relationship and shows what we can achieve when we work together, creating new markets and jobs for the two countries and helping to tackle shared challenges. We want to build deeper ties between the UK and India,” Cleverly said in the statement.

