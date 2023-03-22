In reprisal mode after London embassy attack, India scales down security at British embassy, High Commisioner's house

New Delhi: India has removed all external security in front of the British High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence here in New Delhi following the recent attack by Khalistani extremists on Indian High Commission in London.

The development came days after the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

The Indian community held a large gathering on Tuesday in front of the Indian High Commission against the “disrespectful act” of Khalistan supporters and demanded the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government to act against separatist Khalistani supporters who pulled down the Indian flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London.

Taking strong note of the incident, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday the perpetrators need to be “arrested and prosecuted”. “We have already put out India’s response to it in which UK Deputy High Commissioner was asked for an explanation. Perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted. We have clearly indicated to the British authorities the need to put up security at UK High Commission,” Kwatra said.

Security scaled down. Barricades, sand bags & PCR moved from British High Commission & House of the High Commissioner in the national capital, acc to reports.

India on Sunday night had summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security”. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

The desecration of the Indian Flag this past Sunday has led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain.

