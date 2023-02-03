Google’s answer to ChatGPT: Apprentice Bard chatbot to take on OpenAI and Microsoft

In the past, Google has aggressively invested in AI-powered features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Google Assistant for its Pixel phones. These enormous R&D activities cover many elements of the company’s operations, including Search, Adsense, chatbots, and even some amusing demos including AI and Machine Learning.

However, with the unexpected growth in popularity of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in recent months, Google is suddenly on edge. People who follow tech are waiting to see how Google responds to the threat that ChatGPT poses to Google Search and its ancillary businesses.

A new report based on insider information, staff memos, and samples of development work shows the company scrambling to create a ChatGPT equivalent integrated with Search.

According to CNBC, Google is working on a two-pronged approach to take on ChatGPT. First, the company is testing an internal chatbot named Apprentice Bard. According to developers working on the project, the implementation is similar to ChatGPT in that the bot delivers thorough responses to user requests and inquiries.

However, instead of using Microsoft-developed GPT-3.5 code, Bard uses LaMDA, Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Application. This is the same technology that made news a few months ago when Google showcased a demo of a computer-based voice assistant, that spoke like a human, thinking and coming up with responses on its own.

This ability to think and behave like a human being got people to talk about sentience and how close Google may be to actually come up with a sentient AI. Google is apparently testing this technology, and in recent weeks, the corporation has requested more people to help them improve their AI system.

Google intends to improve their Search service with Apprentice Bard’s help at some point. Images released from the company’s testing procedures reveal a revamped UI in the works, with Apprentice Bard replies that aim to make it appear as though you’re talking to a real person in response to Search searches.

One of the significant differences between Bard and ChatGPT is the former’s capacity to reply based on current data, keeping up with news and trends. During internal testing, the bot referenced data from as recently as January 2023. Meanwhile, ChatGPT programmers admit that the AI model training was suspended in 2021.

Google has been putting Bard against ChatGPT in some head-to-head comparisons, including questions about how they may eventually replace human employment. Both produce comparable responses (they vow that programmers’ jobs are secure), but ChatGPT delivers longer and more elaborate comments when pushed to be creative, such as with a movie script. However, unlike LaMDA, the Microsoft-backed project fails spectacularly when solving logical questions.

Google is hesitant to deploy an AI that is factually incorrect, and ChatGPT has proven horribly incorrect at times. During a recent meeting, Google’s AI leader Jeff Dean stated that the business has a larger image to protect and is hence proceeding “more prudently than a tiny startup.”

Dean did, however, indicate a desire to share the company’s work publicly in the near future, but did not provide a timetable. According to reports, the LaMDA team has been directed to put other initiatives on hold in order to focus on Bard’s growth.

Google’s cloud division is also working on a “code red” answer to ChatGPT called Atlas, though specifics are few. These pointers suggest Google is rather close to delivering on company CEO Sundar Pichai’s earlier tease of releasing a ChatGPT-like product sometime this year.

