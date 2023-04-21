No takers for Bard AI: Google employees call Bard AI ‘worse than useless and a pathological liar’

Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot, also known as Bard AI has been a fan favourite among regular people and AI enthusiasts as it poses some competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, Google’s employees are evidently not happy with the chatbot and have been against how it was developed and launched.

Google’s employees have described BardAI as a quickly produced, badly executed, and uncharacteristically Google-like product that will do more harm than good for the company’s brand.

According to several reports, several engineering and non-engineering staff who tested the chatbot referred to it as “a pathological liar” and pleaded with the firm not to launch it.

The issue was raised during a discussion with eighteen current and former Google employees. During one of these company-wide sessions, an employee mentioned how frequently Bard would give users potentially dangerous advice, whether it was about how to land an airliner or how to go scuba diving. Another user said, “Bard is worse than useless: please do not launch.”

In March, the tech giant provided early access to its prototype chatbot Bard AI. Pichai informed employees that the project’s success is now contingent on public testing, and subsequently blocked access to the AI.

In 2021, the business planned to more than treble the size of the team studying the moral aspects of artificial intelligence. In order to compete with competitors such as Microsoft and OpenAI, as detailed in a Bloomberg story, the internet giant put ethical issues connected to development on the sidelines.

In late 2022 and early 2021, the company fired two researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, when they published a research paper revealing flaws in comparable AI language systems that enable chatbots like Bard. The researchers identified the problems while working for the corporation, and the report was published as a result.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that the internet giant will integrate conversational AI tech into its search engine.

These capabilities would enable people to converse with computers in a natural, human-like manner. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he stated that the company is making tremendous progress in AI research and development.

