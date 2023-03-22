AI War: Google launches Bard AI, not as potent as GPT-4 powered bots like Bing AI and ChatGPT

Google on Tuesday finally launched Bard, its natural language processing, generative AI bot that would take on Microsoft’s Bing AI and ChatGPT. However, for the time being, it is a limited launch – people will need to join a waitlist before they are given access to Bard AI in full.

Google will no longer use the “Google Assistant” chatbot name for its chatbot that was developed based on Google’s own AI language model called LaMDA. There isn’t much there right now, aside from a sign-up link and a FAQ.

Launched In “Early Experiment” mode

According to Google’s blog, Bard is “an early experiment,” and the initiative is covered in caution warnings. The Bard site has a conspicuous blue “Experiment” marking directly on the emblem, and the blog entry cautions, “Large language models will not always get it right. Feedback from a diverse variety of specialists and consumers will assist Bard in improving.”

“Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent Google’s views,” a disclaimer below the demo entry field cautions.

Microsoft has been chastised for adopting a bold approach to AI deployment, even downsizing its AI ethics team. “Our work on Bard is guided by our AI Principles, and we continue to focus on quality and safety,” Google says. We use human input and assessment to better our systems, and we’ve also built-in safeguards, such as limiting the number of talks in a conversation, to keep encounters useful and on topic.”

The joining waitlist

At the recently launched bard.google.com site, users can now join the queue to test the company’s generative AI chatbot. However, it seems that as of now, only users in the US and North America, and certain parts of Europe can join the waitlist. Users in several Asian countries, India, for example, were unable to join the waitlist.

Using a VPN and a Google account set up for the USA, might allow users in India and other parts of the world where the joining list hasn’t been provided, might do the trick.

Not as versatile or whole rounded as ChatGPT

Google claims Bard can “boost your efficiency, accelerate your thoughts, and stimulate your interest.”

Users can ask Bard for advice on how to achieve their aim of reading more books this year, how to describe quantum physics in layman’s terms, or how to ignite your imagination by planning a blog post.” Bard “can’t help you with coding just yet,” according to the FAQ, and the app’s “ability to hold context is purposefully limited for now.”

The waitlist is available to anyone over the age of 18, and for the time being, Bard only functions in English for now.

In contrast to ChatGPT’s collaboration with Bing, Bard does not appear to be linked with Google Search. Some findings include a “Google it” option that takes you to the standard Google Search site.

Way behind GPT-4

Reports from users who have access to the new Google Bard AI have reported that although this is a big step forward for Google, it isn’t aggressive enough to take on Microsft’s Bing AI or ChatGPT, especially the CGPT-4 enabled ChatGPT.

Bard’s interface is filled with warnings to approach its responses with care. Users have reported that Bard is unquestionably quicker than Bing AI and ChatGPT, although this could simply be due to fewer users as of now. It also appears to have the same potentially wide powers as other NLP systems.

However, it lacks Bing’s plainly labelled footnotes, which Google claims only show when it explicitly quotes a source, such as a news story, and appears to be more constrained in its responses.

