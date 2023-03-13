Time to choose ethical intelligence over artificial intelligence

In the era where AI is grabbing all the limelight, it is time we take ethics seriously. But why ethics?

Keeping it simple, ethics are nothing but being honest. It is a key building block to set up anything in life, be it society or a company. You need to be and remain honest. It helps you in setting the right standards and practices to be successful in the right way.

Now, where does AI come into all of this? Let me answer that by suggesting a question that you should ask anyone around you – what is the biggest fear you have regarding Artificial Intelligence? I am sure that the majority of them will say that it is the fear of being replaced by AI. It is a good answer, and that is why it is imperative to understand how to use AI while prioritising ethics right now.

ChatGPT is the new AI star soaking all the attention of the world. It is simple to use and churns answers to all kinds of queries in a few seconds.

And how is that possible? ChatGPT crunches unbelievable data available over the internet and gives us a sum of knowledge as an answer, which is the total of human knowledge available over the digital landscape.

Cool, right? Yes.

Should we just use ChatGPT and use that content to fast-track the whole process?

An absolute NO.

Now, what to do?

Never harm anyone based on your activity. This is critical in the corporate world. Be mindful and have a basic set of research before you put that ChatGPT feed by adding your bit of authenticity.

Remember, it is a bot generating the feed, so have your due diligence and refer to such feeds while making something that is better. After all, that is the purpose of your business and involvement, right? To make things better. Otherwise, what is the point of doing anything? Stick to this fact.

Apart from being honest, maintain trust by keeping confidential material confidential. Using the input by ChatGPT without due diligence can leak confidential details. Here, exercise the required discretion. Have an expert review it before you publish it.

In the corporate world, we always have agreements. A legal paper confirming a set of understanding between two parties. A bot-generated feed has no valid fact check. Therefore, use it as an additional tool to help you with a few references, but blindly relying on it is breaking that two-way promise called an agreement.

Another problem is the use of intellectual property without giving the much-needed due credit. Reading an article published on your company blog that is attributed to your CEO, where you notice an insight or detail that belongs to someone else without any reference or credit. Now that’s a man-made disaster for real.

In the end, be ethical and honest, have your due diligence to avoid hurting anyone, protect confidentiality, and, most importantly, use your brain and experience to improve it. I recently witnessed someone using Chatgpt to create a piece of content without any due diligence and that was alarming. After all, even in deceit, intelligence is required… Nakal Mein Bhi Akal Chahiye.

The author is the Chief Communications Officer of Baazi Games. Views are personal.

