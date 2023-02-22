False alarm triggered by suspicious package puts US embassy in London on lockdown

London: The US embassy in London was briefly put under lockdown after reports of an unidentified package triggered a false alarm on Wednesday.

Employees inside the embassy were told to move away from the windows while sniffer dogs were deployed outside the building.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities concluded that the security alert was a false alarm and that the incident has been resolved.

The embassy said in a tweet, “The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.”

The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) February 22, 2023

The issue came to light at 11 am GMT when at least two fire engines were seen in the area accompanied by police vehicles.

Director and Producer Aro Korol posted videos and pictures of the situation inside the embassy at the time on Twitter.

“Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing,” said Korol.

Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/r4xEZJhSMV — Aro Korol (@arokorol) February 22, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, “Something is happening at the US Embassy London.”

Images shared online showed people inside the embassy crouching or sitting on the ground waiting for the situation to defuse.

An eyewitness recalled the security alarm going off at 10:15 am GMT after a “suspicious package” was left at the embassy.

