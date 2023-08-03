US orders partial embassy evacuation in Niger amid military coup
The evacuation will be carried out using chartered aircraft, with the majority of the embassy's core staff remaining in place. The State Department is also advising Americans against traveling to Niger for safety reasons
The US State Department has taken precautionary measures in response to the recent military coup in Niger. They have ordered the temporary evacuation of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Niamey. However, the embassy will remain open, and senior leadership will continue their work from there.
The decision comes amid concerns that the seizure of power in Niger could potentially aid Islamist insurgents, which poses a threat to Niger and its allies in the fight against terrorism, including the United States.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller assured that the US remains committed to its relationship with the people of Niger and the country’s democracy. The embassy will still provide limited emergency services to US citizens.
Related Articles
The evacuation will be carried out using chartered aircraft, with the majority of the embassy’s core staff remaining in place. The State Department is also advising Americans against traveling to Niger for safety reasons.
Notably, there has been no announcement of troops being withdrawn from Niger. The United States has approximately 1,100 troops in the country, operating from two bases.
The US faced criticism for its handling of the evacuation of citizens during a previous incident in Sudan. Due to security risks and violence, the government personnel were evacuated from the US embassy in Khartoum, but US citizens faced difficulties leaving the country amid the chaotic situation.
With inputs from agencies
also read
#Fairyflying goes viral on TikTok, know why US mental health professionals are worried
The trend involves individuals appearing to hang themselves, but in reality, they are standing on a dresser while their crocs hang onto a wardrobe
First French plane carrying 262 evacuees from coup-hit Niger lands in Paris
The first of three planes carrying mostly French and European people evacuated from Niger landed in Paris early Wednesday, a week after a coup toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the jihadist-plagued Sahel
US Secretary of State Blinken offers ousted Niger leader 'unflagging' US support
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup earlier this week in which the pro-Western Bazoum was detained