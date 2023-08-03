US orders partial embassy evacuation in Niger amid military coup

The US State Department has taken precautionary measures in response to the recent military coup in Niger. They have ordered the temporary evacuation of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Niamey. However, the embassy will remain open, and senior leadership will continue their work from there.

The decision comes amid concerns that the seizure of power in Niger could potentially aid Islamist insurgents, which poses a threat to Niger and its allies in the fight against terrorism, including the United States.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller assured that the US remains committed to its relationship with the people of Niger and the country’s democracy. The embassy will still provide limited emergency services to US citizens.

The evacuation will be carried out using chartered aircraft, with the majority of the embassy’s core staff remaining in place. The State Department is also advising Americans against traveling to Niger for safety reasons.

Notably, there has been no announcement of troops being withdrawn from Niger. The United States has approximately 1,100 troops in the country, operating from two bases.

The US faced criticism for its handling of the evacuation of citizens during a previous incident in Sudan. Due to security risks and violence, the government personnel were evacuated from the US embassy in Khartoum, but US citizens faced difficulties leaving the country amid the chaotic situation.

With inputs from agencies