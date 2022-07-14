Explained: How Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s escape has put Maldives in an awkward position

Sri Lankans and locals alike staged protests and held banners demanding that Gotabaya Rajapaksa not be provided haven in the Maldives. Opposition parties too criticised the government's decision to allow the embattled Sri Lankan leader in the country

‘Go home Gota’ and ‘Don’t safeguard criminals’ banners dotted the streets of Maldivian capital, Male, as fleeing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa made his way to neighbouring island nation.

On a day when he was to announce his resignation, reports emerged in the morning that Rajapaksa had fled his nation — struggling from an acute economic crisis — on a military jet and flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials.

The Sri Lankan president has been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday, and had pledged to resign on Wednesday.

Escape to Maldives

Facing angry protests demanding his resignations, the 73-year-old Sri Lankan president escaped to Maldives on Wednesday morning and according to reports was taken to a resort after landing in Male in the early hours.

His journey to Maldives had come after a previous attempt to fly to the United States had failed after he couldn't get a visa. Other reports had said he was thwarted at the airport while trying to leave for a country in the Middle East.

News agency PTI reported that his escape to the island chain south-west of Sri Lanka was negotiated by the Maldivian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed. The two leaders reportedly share a close friendship — when Nasheed was ousted from power in 2012, he spent long years in self-exile in Sri Lanka where Rajapaksa was the president.

Nasheed’s ties with Sri Lanka date back to his childhood; he studied in Colombo.

And just two months ago, Sri Lanka's prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, had granted Nasheed’s request to be appointed “coordinator” of Male’s relief efforts for Colombo.

When faced with questions about Rajapaksa’s presence in Maldives, the government argued that he was still the President of Sri Lanka, and that he hadn’t resigned or handed over his powers to a successor. Therefore, if he wanted to travel to the Maldives, it could not have been denied, sources said.

His run from Sri Lanka led to even bigger chaos in Colombo on Wednesday with protesters storming Prime Minister, and now acting President, Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office compound. The crowd roared its support for the people charging in and tossed water bottles to them.

The Associated Press reported that police initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters outside the prime minister’s office but failed, and more and more marched down the lane toward the compound. As helicopters flew overhead, some demonstrators held up their middle fingers.

Eventually security forces appeared to give up, with some retreating from the area and others simply standing around the overrun compound. Inside the building, the mood was celebratory, as people sprawled on elegant sofas, watched TV and held mock meetings in wood-panelled conference rooms. Some wandered around as if touring a museum.

Anger in Maldives

However, the decision to allow Rajapaksa in Maldives led to protests there too, with some urging the Maldivian government to stop providing a haven to the fleeing president.

Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa.

Images started emerging on social media of people protesting in Maldives, with one showing a banner that read ‘Dear Maldivian friends, please urge your government not to safeguard criminals.’

Local media carried unverified videos of residents shouting insults at Rajapaksa as he walked out of the Velana International airport following his arrival on a military aircraft.

Protests by Sri Lankans were also held at an artificial beach in Male who were later dispersed by police.

Protest in Maldives for giving refuge to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa! pic.twitter.com/JLyel1JHfb — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 13, 2022

On social media too, Maldivians expressed outrage and solidarity with Sri Lankan protesters, calling for Rajapaksa’s repatriation and condemning the “shameful” decision to facilitate his departure.

Corrupt Maldivian Politicians fascilitated this for their own gain.Nothing to do with the nation.

Thanks for disrupting the most precious diplomatic ties between.

Ashamed & embarassing moment being a Maldivian. #maldivesstandswithsrilanka 🇲🇻🇱🇰 — Shani (@shani1i) July 13, 2022

The hashtag #maldivesstandswithSriLanka also became a trending topic.

Under tyrant Slowlih Maldives has become not only a tax-haven for money launderers but a safe heaven for top criminals and Mafias. Disgusting traitors #MaldivesStandsWithSriLanka — ΛZ (@ahmedziyadmv) July 13, 2022

The Opposition in Maldives too took a stance against the decision to provide refuge to Rajapaksa, with the Progressive Party of Maldives saying it was a "betrayal of the people in Sri Lanka".

“Calling on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, Mariya Ahmed Didi [defence minister], Abdulla Shamaal [chief of defence forces] and Abdulla Shahid to take responsibility for subjecting Maldivians residing at Sri Lanka to harm’s way by granting asylum for the country’s president against the wishes of Sri Lankan citizens. Also calling to expedite efforts to ensure the safety and security of Maldivians residing at Sri Lanka,” the PPM’s statement said.

The Maldives National Party (MNP) – in the opposition in the country – also tweeted that it would submit a motion to the Parliament, asking the government to clarify how it came to decide to provide asylum to Rajapaksa.

The parliamentary group of the Maldives National Party will be submitting a motion to the Parliament (Majlis) to clarify how Maldives Government acted in giving refuge to President Gotabaya — Maldives National Party (@MNP_Secretariat) July 13, 2022

Sri Lanka and Maldives have close ties and a large number of Sri Lankans work in the neighbouring country’s education, health and hospitality sectors.

Where next?

Reports have stated that Rajapaksa will not be staying in Maldives and will soon fly out to Dubai or Singapore.

Various news outlets, citing sources, have reported that Gotabaya is exploring all options in finding a safe haven for himself.

News18 reported that Rajapaksa has been speaking to Singapore authorities. The Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan daily, reported that he did not board flight SQ437 to Singapore following the threat of being mobbed by angry protesters.

There is also a high possibility that Rajapaksa will escape to Dubai too, as he has properties there.

With inputs from agencies

