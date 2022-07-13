From joining protests to serving tea, how Sri Lanka’s cricketers won a million hearts amid crisis

Cricketing great Sanath Jayasuriya has been empathic toward the everyday Sri Lankan throughout the crisis. On Wednesday, he lambasted the ruling dispensation after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives

With Sri Lanka in a nationwide state of emergency, former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has slammed the ruling regime.

Jayasuriya, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, lambasted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, saying: "They said that they will resign, but they did not keep their promise. People lost all confidence in them.

Jayasuriya’s comments came hours after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives along with his wife and two bodyguards and acting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered forces to crack down on people ‘acting in a riotous manner’

"The people from the start have been demanding for the president to resign. But he left the country without resigning and gave power to the prime minister for the time being. So the people will not trust them anymore," he said.

"It's an individual position. The people never told him to leave to country. He was only asked to resign. It is his own decision to leave the country," Jayasuriya commented on Rajapaksa fleeing the country.

Jayasuriya, a fierce critic of the regime, said no one wants to continue the protest but people are compelled by circumstances. "We have to stop somewhere quickly. We want a peaceful life soon," he said.

Jayasuriya, speaking about a possible power vacuum, added, "It is a concern. The only thing we can do is the Speaker of parliament needs to come up with a plan with everyone on board, including former leaders, opposition leaders...We have quite a lot of people experienced in the system...according to constitution they should find a solution."

Jayasuriya also tweeted on Wednesday:

Imagine Mr Bean brought into the team despite selectors rejected him because he is an ACTOR & not a cricketer! However, not only does he play when umpire rules him out refuses to leave the crease ! No more games. Last man has no chance to bat alone in cricket. Leave GRACEFULLY https://t.co/4neKZKAbV4 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 13, 2022

Jayasuriya had on 9 July taken to social media to wonder why Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa had refused to resign from their posts despite protests. “The people are getting agitated. What part of resign or go home don’t you understand Mr. President and Mr. Prime Minister this is not a Mr. BEAN movie this is real life your playing with people lives. #GoHomeGota #GoHomeRanil” he tweeted. Jayasuriya also tweeted:

In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today! https://t.co/yXyCAu2Kht — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

“I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation. #Gohomegota #අරගලයටජය,” he added in another tweet.

Jayasuriya is hardly the first big name from the Sri Lankan cricket fraternity to back protesters.

On Saturday, after thousands swarmed the Sri Lankan President's official residence in Colombo, Kumar Sangakkara showed his support, tweeting a video of protesters with the caption "this is for our future".

This is for our future. pic.twitter.com/pSMmo4o81Q — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 9, 2022

The tweet by the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman and teammate of Jayasuriya has nearly 90,000 likes and over 13,000 retweets.

Former Test player and International Cricket Council match referee Roshan Mahanama in June was seen serving tea and buns to people waiting to buy fuel.

As per The Times of India, pictures posted online showed Mahanama and his team serving people in areas known as Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues,” he tweeted.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times,” he further tweeted.

Mahanama, who has supported the anti-Rajapaksa campaign from its inception, has compared the country's plight to Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe.

"When I used to go to Zimbabwe many years ago, I saw the economic hardships people suffered there," Mahanama said.

"My driver had to stand in a queue for hours to get diesel. I thought this will never happen in my country. But today we are in the same boat."

In April, World Cup Winning cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga and Jayasuriya both joined street protests demanding that the president step down.

"Cricket is driven by spectators," Ranatunga had said.

"Our fans are on the streets today because they no longer can bear the hardships. We must be with our fans when they need us most. Sports stars must physically join the protests."

Ranatunga had also urged all the Sri Lankan players, who are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to come and stand in support of their country.

“I really don't know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest," Ranatunga told ANI.

"When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It's just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that's the biggest strength of the people of this country," he added.

"I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don't want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests," said the former cricketer.

Former captain Mahela Jayawardena has also taken to social media strongly backed the demonstrations and urged officials to go.

Jayawardene had stated that the people of Sri Lanka had lost faith in the country’s current leadership.

Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also backed the protests, with the latter saying he ‘felt the anguish of his fellow countrymen’.

‘India very helpful’

Jayasuriya had earlier this week hailed India for being "very helpful from the start of crisis" and for giving aid to Sri Lanka. "India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka," he added.

"After peaceful transition of president and prime minister, when politicians start a stable government, IMF, India and all friendly countries will start coming out and help Sri Lanka. India has been very helpful since the start of this crisis and India (has) given lot of aid to Sri Lanka. So we are thankful for that. India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka," Jayasuriya told news agency ANI.

In April, Jayasuriya met Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and sought assistance to obtain essential medicines for the country. He also appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines.

In cash-strapped Sri Lanka, people have been facing acute fuel and food shortage. In April the Sri Lankan government had announced that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to foreign currency shortage.

The island nation has been relying on aid from India and other countries as leaders tried to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF. The government in Sri Lanka has to repay $28 billion of the total $51 billion foreign debt by 2027 end.

With inputs from agencies