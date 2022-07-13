Chaos in Sri Lanka: Army on the streets, protesters take over prime minister's office
Sri Lanka declared an emergency after protests in Colombo escalated. Even as demonstrators stormed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, security forces fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse crowds
Protests broke out in Colombo on Wednesday morning soon after the news of Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country was confirmed. Angry protestors stormed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. AP
The Sri Lankan government has declared a state of emergency in the island country. Protestors demanded the resignation of Wickremesinghe, who became the acting Sri Lankan president. Security forces were ordered to deploy tear gas to prevent protestors from overrunning the prime minister's compound. AFP
Protestors dance and shout slogans against both Gotabaya Rajapksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe. AP
Acting President Wickremesinghe said that armed forces were instructed to take steps to bring the situation under control in the city of Colombo. AFP
Protestors also broke into the main state television station. An unidentified man barged into the studio of Rupavahini network during a live telecast and demanded that only protest-related news should be aired, according to Times of India. AFP
A protestor waved the national flag outside Gotabaya's residence. ANI report suggests that Rajapaksa, his wife and his two bodyguards left the country after seeking full approval of Maldives' defence ministry. AP
Protestors continued their demonstration even after tear gas shells were fired by security forces. AP