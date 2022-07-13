Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed acting president as Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives
The speaker earlier announced that lawmakers will pick the next president on 20 July. Frontrunners for the post include top Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed the acting president as incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad, the Parliament Speaker announced Wednesday as thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding both men step down.
"Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution," Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said in a brief televised statement.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday. Earlier, the speaker had said that Rajapaksa would resign on 13 July.
Meanwhile, protesters have stormed the PM's office in Colombo despite heavy security deployment.
Protesters have taken over the Prime Ministers Office at Flower Road. #DailyMirror #SriLanka #SLnews pic.twitter.com/uyxXIZ9H7V
— DailyMirror (@Dailymirror_SL) July 13, 2022
Lawmakers to pick next president on 20 July
The speaker had announced that lawmakers will pick the next president on 20 July. Frontrunners for the post include top Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.
With inputs from agencies
