Afraid of losing your job to AI? Elon Musk reveals what careers should people go for in the AI era

People have a palpable fear that they might lose their jobs to AI. While layoffs have become a part and parcel of some professions and the people who chose to build a career in those professions, what has people worried this time, is that unlike in previous years, where layoffs were conducted mainly because of economic reasons, this time around, businesses are laying off people to replace them with ChatGPT and other similar AI bots.

Naturally, people, especially those who have just started their careers and or are about to, are in a conundrum – what career or profession should they go for.

Tech Mogul Elon Musk, recently shared his insights on this subject, advising young people regarding their career choices in the age of AI. In a conversation with CNBC, Musk was asked about the career options he would recommend to his own children, now that AI has gone mainstream.

Follow an interest, not a subject

Although he acknowledged the challenge of answering such a question while being at the forefront of the rapidly evolving tech industry, Musk provided some valuable guidance.

Musk’s response centred around encouraging individuals, including his own children, to pursue their passions and interests when deciding on a career path. He stressed the importance of deriving personal fulfilment from one’s chosen work and striving to make a meaningful contribution to society.

Despite recognizing the potential future where AI might surpass human capabilities in various professions, Musk highlighted the significance of finding purpose beyond mere job performance.

Furthermore, Musk wondered about the existential aspect of discovering purpose and satisfaction in a world where AI may surpass humans in their respective fields. He acknowledged that dwelling too deeply on this notion could be discouraging and demotivating.

Don’t think too much about what AI can do and what it can’t

Reflecting on the dedication and sacrifices he made to establish his companies, Musk questioned the significance of his endeavours in light of the rapid advancements in AI technology. However, he emphasized the importance of consciously suspending disbelief to maintain motivation and determination.

Elaborating on his perspective, Musk stated, “If we do get to the sort of like magic genie situation where you can ask the AI for anything. And let’s say it’s even the benign scenario – let’s say it’s a benign scenario, how do we actually find fulfilment? You know, how do we find meaning in life if AI could do your job better than we can? I mean, if I think about it too hard, it can be just dispiriting and demotivating.”

In essence, Musk is asking people who are young in their careers to embark on the same path that he took – to make a career doing something that they enjoy, and that has a deep and positive impact on the world around them.

He also advises them to pursue work that genuinely captivates and satisfies them. By following their passions and leveraging their individual strengths, individuals can navigate the obstacles presented by AI and discover meaningful ways to coexist with advancing technology.

