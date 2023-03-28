AI is coming for your jobs: 80% US jobs to be impacted by ChatGPT-like AI in coming years

ChatGPT-like AI systems will have an effect on 80 per cent of US employment, with personal financial advisers and brokers, insurers, and data processors leading the way.

The warning is based on official research conducted by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, and the University of Pennsylvania. The team discovered that about 15 per cent of all worker duties could be finished considerably faster and with the same degree of quality by AI.

Also read: AI taking jobs: From recruiters to tutors, ChatGPT’s GPT-4 version says it will replace these 20 jobs

White-collar positions, such as mathematicians, accountants, and authors, and those earning at least $80,000 per year, receive the most “exposure.”

AI taking away human jobs – how worried should you be?

Fears of software replacing human employment have recently swept the world, following the November debut of ChatGPT and its ability to perform eerily human professional duties such as composing letters and resumes.

“Today’s GPTs can do a lot,” said OpenAI researcher Pamela Mishkin, who participated in the study. “We’ve seen them get better and better at handling more and more complicated tasks with fewer and fewer examples of less and less related tasks over the last few years. The paper investigates this tendency rather than any specific model accessible today,” she added.

The ‘GPT’ in ChatGPT is an abbreviation for generative pre-trained transformer, an LLM design with game-changing capabilities across a wide range of generative jobs.

Also read: ChatGPT has started replacing humans in the workplace, US survey reveals

The research looked at 1,016 occupations and their 19,265 tasks, as well as employment and salary statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2020 and 2021’s Occupational Employment series.

A tool for some, a bane for others

The team then cross-analyzed the data with AI powers to determine which roles could be handled more efficiently by technology. The total results indicate that ‘the advent of LLMs affects at least 10 per cent of their job tasks, while roughly 19 per cent of employees may see at least 50 per cent of their tasks impacted,’ according to the research released in arXiv.

Jobs with lower compensation, such as dishwashers, plumbers, and barbers, are also immune to AI. Moreover, despite having a median salary of $81,980, doctors, attorneys, and scientists were not found to have significant risk.

Also read: Artificial Intelligence in workplace will kill some jobs, but produce host of creative ones, say experts

ChatGPT, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, should be regarded as a tool rather than a substitute for human workers. However, new research suggests otherwise.

The OpenAI research report echoes another study conducted by Princeton University, which discovered 20 jobs threatened by the technology.

Abstract strategy games, real-time video games, image recognition, visual question responding, image creation, text comprehension, translation, voice recognition, and instrumental track identification were among the ten AI uses studied in that research.

What roles and functionalities are vulnerable to AI?

The team performed the study by comparing 10 AI-powered applications, such as language, to 52 human skills to see if any were closely related.

According to the findings of the study, telemarketers, instructors, school counsellors, and judges are among those most vulnerable to the new technology.

Abstract strategy games, real-time video games, image recognition, visual question responding, image creation, text comprehension, translation, voice recognition, and instrumental track identification were among the ten AI uses studied in that research.

And the 52 human skills included instances such as oral understanding, oral articulation, deductive reasoning, and arm-hand steadiness, which were acquired from the Occupational Information Network database used by the US Department of Labor to characterise over 800 jobs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.