Worried AI will take away software coding jobs? Here’s what Google CEO Sundar Pichai has to say

Following the public release of AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bing AI, and Bard, there is a growing worry about AI taking away human jobs. Because these chatbots can write articles, evaluate codes, and even create images based on text inputs, there is concern that AI will place authors, software developers, and creators out of work.

During a podcast with the New York Times, Pichai expressed his worries while emphasising the benefits of generative AI tools such as Bard and ChatGPT.

When questioned if Google software engineers should be concerned about their employment, Pichai stated that one must adjust to any technology. “I believe there will be a lot of societal adaptation with this one. And as part of that, we may all need to alter our paths.”

However, without directly addressing these issues, Pichai highlights the positive aspects of generative AI tools. “I think there are two things that will also be true for software engineers,” he says. “One is that some of the menial labour you do as part of programming will improve. So perhaps it will become more enjoyable to code over time, similar to how Google Docs has made it simpler to write. And so if you’re a programmer, over time, having these collaborative IDs with the assistance built in, I think, is going to make it easier.”

Pichai also thinks that ChatGPT and Bard-like tools will make programming more accessible to a wider range of individuals. This would enable users to make new objects, potentially leading to the creation of new roles.

Google has yet to expand Bard to other nations, and for the time being, it is only available to a restricted number of users in a few countries. Bard, unlike ChatGPT by OpenAI or Bing Chat by Microsoft, had an uneven start. Google claims to be enhancing its technology, but it is currently trailing its rivals.

Pichai addressed the worries as well, saying that Bard would grow over time. Pichai says he is not shocked by OpenAI’s success when questioned if it surprises him. “We had been following GPT 2 and GPT 3,” he explained. We knew the quality of the people there, so that portion came as no surprise.”

The Google CEO also stated that the LaMDA-powered Bard was used to organise his father’s 80th birthday. Pichai believes AI tools can inspire creativity.

