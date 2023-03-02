ChatGPT has started replacing humans in the workplace, US survey reveals

When ChatGPT was first launched in November 2022, a lot tech enthusiasts and AOI developers claimed that sooner or later, the AI chatbot from OpenAI would be coming for our jobs. While most of us shrugged away that sentiment, wrongly thinking that there’s no way an AI bot can actually replace a human not in the immediate future at least, ChatGPT has already started taking human jobs.

A recent survey conducted in the US, has revealed that about 50 per cent of the 1000 US companies that were polled, have already started using ChatGPT in some or the other. What’s actually worrying is that because of ChatGPT, certain companies had to render some positions redundant, and hence either terminate lower-level employees, or reposition and resituate them in their organisations.

AI taking away jobs

Machines and technology have always taken away traditional jobs. Given how ChatGPT has cleared an MBA exam and qualified for an entry-level coding job at Google, and also passed the US medical exam that would allow you to practice as a doctor, it was only a matter of time, before the AI chatbot would become proficient enough that companies would actually start employing the bot in their day to day operations.

According to a survey performed by the employment advice website Resumebuilder.com, some US-based businesses have begun to use ChatGPT instead of human workers. The poll had 1,000 business leaders engage, and nearly half of the US businesses that participated said they use ChatGPT and that the chatbot has replaced employees at their organisations.

In a statement, Resumebuilder stated that the work of the popular chatbot has ‘impressed’ business executives. According to the firm, “Most business leaders are pleased with ChatGPT’s work. Fifty-five percent rate ChatGPT’s job as outstanding, while 34 percent rate it as very good.”

What sort of jobs has ChatGPT taken away?

There are a couple of cases that stood out.

An accounting firm used a slightly tweaked version of ChatGPT to form briefs for their clients based on accounting data that they had compiled and worked on over a period. Normally, the firm would give this task to a junior associate, which would then be reviewed by a senior level executive, before it was passed on to the client.

In another case a small advertising and marketing firm used the AI bot to write reports summarising a small psychological evaluation that they had run on a focus group about a new service. Usually, this was taken care of by a junior-level executive in the client servicing department.

In another case, a law firm used ChatGPT to write briefs and help with researching case studies, a task that was usually given to paralegals and junior associates. The briefs were then reviewed by junior partners at the law firm before they were presented to the senior partners who were arguing the case. The law firm also said that going forward they will be testing if ChatGPT can help them with the strategy for cases they argue.

The end of jobs and careers? Not quite

According to a Business Today story, Resumebuilder.com’s Senior Career Adviser Stacie Haller stated in a statement, “There is a lot of buzz surrounding the use of ChatGPT. Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to undoubtedly be considering how it may impact the responsibilities of their present employment. According to the findings of this study, employers are seeking to use ChatGPT to streamline some work duties.”

With all that being said and done, let us be clear about one thing – AI bots like ChatGPT will not render humans jobless and out of work. Yes, every time automation takes a jump, some jobs and professions are lost. But, at the same time, several other professions pop up.

When offices in India started to get rid of typewriters for computers, those who serviced typewriters were out of a job, temporarily. But these computers brought on a barrage of new professions and careers. Similarly, because of AI, certain jobs as we know them today will be rendered redundant. At the same time, several other careers and jobs will crop up. We cannot even begin to imagine what these careers might be.

