After backing ChatGPT initially, Elon Musk now plans on taking it down, starts building a team

Amid worries about the neutrality of OpenAI’s text-based artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be hard at work on developing an option to the high-profile chatbot, having contacted AI experts in recent weeks.

According to a report by The Information, Musk has reportedly been trying to recruit Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently departed Alphabet’s DeepMind AI section and specialised in the machine-learning models used by ChatGPT.

Musk’s criticism of ChatGPT

Musk has chastised OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015 but has since left, for implementing protections that prevent ChatGPT from creating text that may insult specific groups of users, claiming in 2022 that the technology was an example of “training AI to be woke.”

More recently, he quipped that “what we need is TruthGPT,” prompting the creation of an eponymous project that claimed to be creating such a bot using the technology underpinning the cryptocurrency industry and asking Musk for help.

Musk has emphasised a number of odd AI-related tales in recent weeks, ranging from Bing Chat’s propensity for ‘creepy’ remarks to ChatGPT’s appearance in front of mainstream media.

He claimed about five years ago that AI was “far more hazardous than nukes,” a position he appears to have held even as the world is obsessed with ChatGPT and artificial intelligence.

Why Musk turned against ChatGPT

Musk stepped down from OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018 and no longer owns a share in the firm.

“It started off as an open-source nonprofit. It’s now closed-source and for-profit. I have no open investment in OpenAI, am not on the board, and have no authority over it.”

Musk also stepped away from OpenAI in 2018, because of Tesla, and the increasing amount of AI-based tech that the EV maker was developing. Musk apparently did not want to get involved in any conflict of interest.

However, one of the biggest reasons why Musk had to step away was OpenAI and Microsft’s relationship. Microsoft has placed some massive bets on ChatGPT in the form of a $10 billion investment, as well as a dedicated supercomputer for all its processing needs.

