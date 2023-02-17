Elon Musk calls ChatGPT a danger to civilisation, says not what he intended when he backed OpenAI

ChatGPT demonstrates how far artificial intelligence has progressed — and why we should all be concerned, according to tech tycoon Elon Musk. The tech mogul now says OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not what he had hoped it to be.

OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023



“AI is one of the greatest threats to the survival of humanity,” Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, immediately after discussing the creation of ChatGPT.

“It has great, great potential, incredible capacity and is both positive and bad,” Musk added. Yet, he added, “with that comes huge peril.”

Musk’s connection with ChatGPT

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter was asked how he saw technology evolving in ten years.

Musk is a co-founder of OpenAI, a U.S. business that created ChatGPT, a so-called generative AI tool that responds to user requests with human-like answers.

ChatGPT is an advanced kind of AI that is powered by the GPT-3 big language model. It is built to recognise human language and provide replies based on massive amounts of data.

“ChatGPT has demonstrated to people precisely how advanced AI has grown,” Musk says. “AI has been improving for a while. It just didn’t have a user interface that most people could utilise.”

Unlike vehicles, aeroplanes, and pharmaceuticals must adhere to regulatory safety standards, AI does not currently have any laws or regulations in place to restrict its growth, he continued.

“To be honest, I think we need to regulate AI safety,” Musk remarked. “I believe it poses a greater risk to civilization than cars, aircraft, or medicine.”

Regulation “may slow down AI a little bit, but I believe that would be a good thing,” Musk noted.

The entrepreneur has long cautioned about the dangers of unchecked AI development. He has previously stated that artificial intelligence is “much more deadly” than nuclear bombs.

Now, the emergence of ChatGPT threatens to upend the employment market with more complex, human-like writing, so his remarks have greater weight.

Stepping away from OpenAI

Musk stepped down from OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018 and no longer owns a share in the firm.

“It started off as an open-source nonprofit. It’s now closed-source and for-profit. I have no open investment in OpenAI, am not on the board, and have no authority over it.”

Musk’s decision to start OpenAI was influenced in part by the fact that “Google was not paying enough attention to AI safety,” he stated.

Musk has revealed that what we need is “TruthGPT.”

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023



ChatGPT has sparked a heated debate between Google, the internet search behemoth, and Microsoft, which has invested in OpenAI and integrated its technology into its Bing web browser.

Google responded to ChatGPT with its own alternative programme, Bard. As investors debate if ChatGPT will challenge Google’s supremacy in web search, the business is playing catch-up.

Not the first time Musk has warned about AI and its dangers

There have been a lot of bombastic claims about AI especially recently. Bombastic has also been Elon’s style on the subject. “AI is possibly more destructive than nukes,” he once said.

Whether you like it or not, Elon’s remarks have weight. He has 160 million Twitter followers, which has allowed him to skyrocket cryptocurrency values while tanking his own stock. His AI story will assist shape public opinion of the technology.

This isn’t always a negative thing. It’s crucial to emphasise that Musk isn’t opposed to AI in and of itself, but rather to the lack of regulation and human controls that might result from the rush to dominate this new sector.

