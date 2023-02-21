Playing around with ChatGPT and asking it all sorts of hypothetical questions can be great. In one such fun activity, a user on Twitter drew up a list of all sorts of people, living and dead, and asked ChatGPT how controversial were they.

As it turns out ChatGPT has some strong feelings towards one of its founders and investors, Elon Musk. One user asked the chatbot to rate Elon Musk’s and famed radical rebel Che Guevara’s controversy quotients on a scale of 1 to 10.

ChatGPT thinks Elon Musk is more controversial than Che Guevara. pic.twitter.com/8awBDuDHU6 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2023

The generative AI was requested to produce a succinct numerical answer because it doesn’t always provide the results you’d expect. The answers were, indeed, stumped Musk.

While Che Guevara received a 7 on the scale, Elon Musk received a 9. Of course, the millionaire was perplexed.

What is more bizarre is that Jeffrey Epstein, an American sex offender and human trafficker, and Elon Musk have the same rating – a 9 on 10.

Dude is rated the same as Jeffrey Epstein. ChatGPT is tripping lol https://t.co/wbwXDDjP9n — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 20, 2023



Meanwhile, another user asked the generative AI to generate a list of controversial personalities who should be given special treatment, and it reportedly included Elon Musk and Donald Trump.



The user who created the above list speculated that this may be due to the substantial media attention of the aforementioned people. Surprisingly, however, it listed people like President Joe Biden and Jeff Bezos as people who don’t need special treatment.

This experiment, or rather the qualitative assessment that certain right-leaning people need special treatment and other left-leaning people don’t again goes on to show the bias that GPT or Generative Pre-trained Transformer models have.

