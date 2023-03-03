Rise of the planet of the Bots: Elon Musk believes his Tesla Robots will outnumber humans one day

If there’s one thing that Musk loves more than EVs it has to be robots. Specifically, humanoid robots. People who work closely with him have often revealed that Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, is one of his personal favourite projects, and one that he really wants to take off soon.

Optimus had failed to satisfy artificial intelligence specialists and investors when Musk showcased the prototype last year. However, that hasn’t stopped Musk and his team from working tirelessly on developing it. Musk showed off the newest iteration of the Optimus at Tesla’s Investor Day at Tesla’s Investor made a bold prediction: His humanoid robots will ultimately outnumber people one day.

Musk’s vision for Tesla Optimus

Tesla’s Optimus is still a long way from being a fully functional robot. When Musk first revealed it to the public in 2021, it turned out to be a person dressed in a robot outfit rather than a working version. Optimus had to be carried into Tesla’s AI Day in 2022. Musk displayed footage of the new Optimus, which appears to be walking on its own, in his talk this year. Clearly, Musk has no intention of stopping or killing this project anytime soon.

“You could see a domestic use for robots, commercial uses for robots, humanoid robots,” Musk said. “I believe we may go beyond a one-to-one relationship of humanoid machines to people. At that juncture, it’s unclear what a market is.”

Will automation and AI take our jobs?

Tech enthusiasts like Musk and pundits believe that major economic disruption is imminent because of AI and automation. Robots have already been deployed in workplaces to substitute tasks previously performed by humans, and last year saw high demand for automation as businesses battled to recruit workers. When automation in production first started to appear on the scene, there was an economic disruption that affected blue-collar jobs the hardest.

However, recent AI advancements may only hasten that transition. And this time around, it won’t just be the blue-collar workers who will be affected, white collar jobs too are on the line. Several industry experts believe that automation and AI together will replace about 40 per cent of jobs within the next 15 years, including both white-collar and blue-collar work.

Musk’s concerned about AI

While Musk is enthusiastic about robots and automation, he isn’t that big a fan of AI. That, is one technology that still stresses him out.

“It’s quite risky science. “I’m afraid I may have done something to hasten it,” he admitted.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI, the startup that brought us ChatGPT, but departed after only a few years. He has since attacked OpenAI for contradicting its purpose of being an open-source charity “counterweight to Google,” charging it of being a “closed source, maximum profit business.”

Musk is now reportedly putting together an initiative to compete with OpenAI, and is building his own team to compete with ChatGPT.

