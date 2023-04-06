Elon Musk allegedly once abused an intern at OpenAI,  when he was asked about Tesla's AI

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk, when he was still involved with ChatGPT’s OpenAI, called an intern at the AI startup a “jackass” after the intern questioned Musk and the directions he had taken in regard to Tesla’s development of AI.

Musk, the world’s second-richest person in the world as of writing this article, was one of the major initial investors in OpenAI and the development behind ChatGPT in 2015. Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after becoming irritated with the slow progress the developers were making. He was also miffed when his offer to take control of the AI studio was rejected by other founders.

Musk’s bet on Tesla’s AI

Musk reportedly informed OpenAI’s employees in a meeting that he believed Tesla had a greater chance of reaching artificial general intelligence – the level at which AI is as capable as humans.

According to the report in the Wall Street Journal, an OpenAI executive made the moment lighter and tried to laugh the incident off. He even went on to have a “jackass” trophy created for the employee to memorialise the fight, which was given to him on a cushion.

Also read: Elon Musk calls ChatGPT a danger to civilisation, says not what he intended when he backed OpenAI

“You have to have some fun,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to the Journal. “This is the stuff from which culture is made.”

Musk used the same slur last December in a Twitter Space to mock a former Twitter software worker who questioned Musk’s forecast that the social-media business would need to do a “total rewrite” of the code.

Musk trains his guns on OpenAI

Musk has been scathing of OpenAI on Twitter in recent months.

“The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” he said of ChatGPT in December 2022. In February, the business was charged of being a “closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Also read: Elon Musk was ‘furious’ with ChatGPT’s popularity at debut after he pulled his investment and left OpenAI

“Most of that is not true, and I think Elon is aware of that,” Altman said on the “On With Kara Swisher” program, adding that “he’s a jerk.”

According to a UBS research, ChatGPT became the fastest-growing app in history, hitting 100 million users in just over two months.

ChatGPT has other tech companies worried

Contrary to Musk’s prediction five years ago, OpenAI has been at the forefront of the battle to accomplish AGI, causing Google to issue a “code red” warning about the chatbot’s rise. According to CNBC, the search giant was also chastised by its workers for its Bard chatbot, which they characterised as “rushed” and “botched.”

Also read: ChatGPT has forced Google to rethink its AI strategy, bring back Sergey Brin and Larry Page to take on OpenAI

Along with its self-driving software, Tesla has been developing Optimus, a robotic automaton. It was shown off at the company’s AI Day last year, and Musk stated that it will be available for purchase by 2027, according to CNET. Musk appeared to be less confident about Tesla’s involvement in the future of AI in 2022, tweeting: “Tesla AI might play a role in AGI.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.