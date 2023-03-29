Elon Musk was 'furious' with ChatGPT's popularity at debut after he pulled his investment and left OpenAI

According to people familiar with the matter, Twitter CEO Elon Musk was “furious” when OpenAI’s remarkable chatbot ChatGPT debuted last November and sparked talks about it being a danger to Google.

Musk’s dissatisfaction with ChatGPT comes years after the OpenAI cofounder allegedly fell out with the business over disputes over who should run it, and Musk’s concerns that OpenAI was sliding behind Google.

Elon Musk’s exit from OpenAI

According to Semafor, in early 2018, Sam Altman and other OpenAI cofounders rejected Musk’s plan to manage the business, which was a nonprofit at the time. Musk wanted to take control and manage the business on his own in order to compete with Google, causing a schism between Altman and Musk. As a consequence, Musk resigned from OpenAI’s board and withdrew potential funding, according to Semafor.

However, OpenAI ultimately outpaced Google in releasing a creative AI chatbot. ChatGPT was released near the end of 2022 to much fanfare, rapidly surpassing a million users and even prompting a claimed “code red” from Google management.

Musk expressed his displeasure with OpenAI on Twitter in the months following its debut.

Elon Musk gets salty

Musk tweeted in December that he had restricted OpenAI’s access to Twitter’s database — which he allegedly consented to before taking over Twitter, according to Semafor — after learning it was being used to train its GPT language model.

Two months later, Musk criticized OpenAI on Twitter in February for becoming “a closed source maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft,” when the company was founded based on transparency.

A month later, Musk tweeted, “I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated $100 million became a $30 billion market cap for-profit.” “If it’s legal, why isn’t everyone doing it?”

“Need to understand more about governance structure & revenue plans going forward,” he tweeted about his choice.

“Musk is a jerk” says Altman

Musk is now rumoured to be working on a competing AI chatbot to take on ChatGPT, and is currently building a team. Interestingly, he has also called for halting all development and training of AI systems that are more sophisticated than GPT-4.

In reaction to Musk’s complaints, Altman said on the podcast “On with Kara Swisher” that “he’s a jerk” and “has a style that I wouldn’t want for myself.” Nonetheless, he thinks Musk “really cares about a good future with artificial general intelligence,” according to the podcast.

When questioned about ChatGPT at a conference, Musk said it has “both positive and negative aspects” and “great promise,” but “with that comes great danger.”

AI is “one of the greatest threats to the future of civilization,” according to Musk.

