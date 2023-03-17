Saying that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm would be a massive understatement. The AI generative chatbot can provide comprehensive answers based on human directions or cues. No wonder that tech alarmists have been afraid that it will one day come for most of our jobs. Well, it seems that day is perhaps closer than we anticipated.

Whether it’s a 1000-word essay, a math issue, a cover letter, or even code, ChatGPT has been able to provide solutions for all sorts of questions, that too with a human-like touch.

ChatGPT’s creators created the AI to assist and benefit humans; however, it has become more powerful than we can fathom, and instead of benefiting, there is concern that it will replace human employment. And, it seems that GPT-4 is aware of this, as it believes that it can replace about humans in about 20 different professions.

The 20 jobs that will be taken up by AI

Prashanth Rangaswamy, a Twitter user, prompted GPT-4 to identify 20 current day jobs that it could replace. He then asked the AI to plot the response in the form of ‘number, position, and human characteristic replace,’ and the result is literally shocking. The 20 jobs that it can replace, in the order of how easy it will be for ChatGPT to replace, are:

Data Entry Clerk

Customer Service Representative

Proofreader

Paralegal

Bookkeeper

Translator

Copywriter

Market Research Analyst

Social Media Manager

Appointment Scheduler

Telemarketer

Virtual Assistant

Transcriptionist

News Reporter

Travel Agent

Tutor

Technical Support Analyst

Email Marketer

Content Moderator

Recruiter

Not only that, but GPT-4-enabled ChatGPT has also disclosed the human characteristics that it can replace in these positions. These traits include speed and accuracy, communication and empathy, attention to detail, research and organization, mathematical skills, language proficiency, creativity and writing, analytical skills, content creation and curation, time management, persuasion and communication, multitasking and organization, listening and typing skills, fact-checking and writing, planning and coordination, knowledge and teaching, troubleshooting and problem-solving, writing and targeting, critical thinking and judgement, interviewing and assessment.

Recently, when OpenAI launched GPT-4 and demoed what all it was capable of, Twitter CEO Elon Musk put out a tweet, asking “What will be left for us people to do? We’d better get Neuralink going,”.

AI started taking human jobs weeks before GPT-4 launch

According to a recent poll of 1,000 business leaders conducted by Resumebuilder.com, roughly half of US businesses have adopted ChatGPT in their company in some way or the other, and have started to replace their workers with the AI chatbot, and either “release” them or resituate them within the company. This was before OpenAI released GPT-4, so the number of businesses going for AI-based resources is only going to increase.

When Open AI released the enhanced edition of ChatGPT, which is powered by GPT-4, it was asked whether it ever considered how many jobs was it going to have an effect on. However, OpenAI has stated that the AI chatbot cannot replace humans and is designed to assist people in their jobs.

