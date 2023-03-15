A man working AI language models showcased a brilliant ability that OpenAI’s GPT-4 has. Thanks to GPT-4’s multi-modality support, the AI bot can now read instructions and images, no matter how badly drawn, and actually understand on its own what it needs to do.

As easy as it seems, designing a fully functional website that has an interactive portion to it isn’t exactly easy unless you’re a hardcore coding professional. And it certainly isn’t possible, even for the best of coders to design and launch a website in seconds. Well, that’s exactly what ChatGPT has been doing for months now.

Also read: OpenAI showcases GPT-4, the next-gen AI language model that makes ChatGPT look like a relic

However, as a user you had to prompt ChatGPT properly, using paragraphs of text, trying to explain the AI bot what you want, and how you want the website to look. Thanks to OpenAI’s new AI language model, GPT-4, and the multiple modalities that it supports, you don’t even have to explain AI bots of the future what you want, how exactly you want it.

OpenAI’s President & Co-Founder Greg Brockman showcased a demo in which he got a GPT-4 based AI bot to code and write him a dynamic and rudimentary user interactive website in seconds.

Brockman wanted a dynamic or user-interactive website that told jokes. He wanted the website to be designed in such a way that a user would read the set-up of a joke, and then click on a button to find out the punchline.

Also read: Here are 5 ways the new GPT-4 absolutely spanks the current version of ChatGPT

Brockman simply drew how he wanted his website to look, showed GPT-4 the image, and asked it to write an HTML code and JavaScript code for the website. All it took was one click followed by a couple of seconds and Brockman had his website.

The AI-bot even picked up jokes randomly from the internet. GPT-4 did all of this, within seconds; it would have taken a human engineer at least 10-15 minutes to do all this, assuming that they were exceptionally skilled, and had a great sense of humour.

More often than not we have heard engineers say that AI bots like ChatGPT won’t really come after their jobs, not for the next 10-15 years at least. However, if GPT-4’s demo is anything to go by, bots like GPT-4 can take over their jobs and in fact, do it better.

Also read: GPT-4 outperforms, outclasses and outscores 90% of humans in world’s toughest exams

Just a few weeks ago, the original version of ChatGPT actually cleared Google’s exam to clear a low-level engineer’s job with ease. Given such a scenario, how difficult can it be to write the code for a website?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.