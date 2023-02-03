ChatGPT as Google's Coder? AI bot can easily crack Google's entry-level job interviews and exams

At Google, alarm bells are ringing all over thanks to ChatGPT. So worried is the tech giant that not only has it had to issue a code red warning over ChatGPT, and has had to pull its socks up to counter the threat that OpenAI’s chatbot poses, they have also had to ask the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin to return and help them manage the business, till they find a solution that can take on ChatGPT.

A report of a new experiment, however, only seems to exacerbate Google’s problem. Apparently, according to an assessment carried out by Google, ChatGPT is so efficient and skilled that it may easily land an entry-level coding job at Google. ChatGPT hypothetically landed an L3 role at Google, which is the grade given to an entry-level software engineer.

Google has been testing their own AI-based software solutions and chatbot tool, called Apprentice Bard, and tested out just how efficient ChatGPT can be. It was during these tests that they found out that ChatGPT could actually ace interviews and exams that Google conducts while hiring entry-level employees. Google’s hiring interviews and exams are considered to be one of the toughest exams to crack for a non-government job, across the world.

According to CNBC, Google has been developing a beta chatbot built on Google’s conversation technology LaMDA. Google compared ChatGPT and LaMDA replies in different papers. “Amazingly, ChatGPT is recruited at L3 when interviewed for a coding position,” according to an internal document comparing ChatGPT to LaMDA.

When Google engineers questioned LaMDA chat and ChatGPT if they will replace programmers in the future during the test, both chatbots disagreed. “No, ChatGPT and AlphaCode will not replace programmers,” LaMDA said. Google’s chatbot response was also accompanied by four paragraphs of explanation, including that “programming is a team sport” and that while chatbots “can help programmers work more efficiently,” they “cannot replace the creativity and artistry that is required for a great programme,” according to the CNBC report.

ChatGPT had similar sentiments regarding the future of programming. “It is unlikely that ChatGPT or Alphacode will replace programmers because they are incapable of fully replacing human programmers’ expertise and creativity…programming is a complex field that requires a deep understanding of computer science principles and the ability to adapt to new technologies,” ChatGPT stated in an internal document obtained by CNBC.

ChatGPT’s intelligence cannot be questioned because the chatbot has also passed the MBA test at Wharton School as well as an exam at a US law school. However, the AI chatbot is also giving instructors sleepless nights since pupils are using it to acquire their assignments. This has caused great anxiety among instructors, who believe that ChatGPT would impair students’ thinking abilities and inventiveness.

