OpenAI’s ChatGPT passes Wharton’s MBA Exam, while also qualifying for a medical licence in the US

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has been making headlines ever since it was launched for the general public back in November 2022. From poems and novels to some serious software codes, people from all walks of life have used the AI-based text generator for all sorts of purposes.

We have already seen how a startup planned to use ChatGPT’s power to argue a case in a lower court in the US. Now, it seems that the AI bot is all set to replace business administrators and managers for good.

A professor from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, one of the finest B-schools in the world, put ChatGPT to a test and found out something really shocking. Professor Christian Terwiesch published a research paper in which he examined ChatGPT’s performance on the Operations Management final test, a typical MBA core course.

Professor Terwiesch found out that ChatGPT passed one of the toughest exams that the course had to offer, with some solid grades. The study found that the AI chatbot “does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies.”

The only area where the AI bot falters is with advanced process analysis problems and advanced mathematics.

However, despite a weak showing in maths, the AI Bot would receive a B to B- grade on the exam, which is a pretty respectable score.

So impressed was the professor with the performance of the AI Bot, that he said the new technology would have the same impact on business that electronic calculators had when they were first introduced.

More importantly though, its not as if ChatGPT cleared just the MBA exam. In fact, ChatGPT actually cleared the United States Medical Licensing Exam, which essentially makes it eligible to start practising medicine in the US. ChatGPT’s performance in the USMLE was so impressive that the researchers who conducted the test are seriously considering how to use the AI Bot in medical education, and to even assist doctors in clinical decision-making.

The USMLE is one of the toughest medical licence exams out there and without any specialised training or reinforcement, ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold, a feat that has medical experts and engineers very impressed. In fact, it maintained accuracy of 50 per cent or more across all examinations and scored 60 per cent or more in most of them.

So you have ChatGPT as your business administrator as well as your doctor? How about having ChatGPT as your lawyer?

We have already seen a number of instances where a startup planned to use ChatGPT’s power to argue a case in a lower court in the US. Now though a research paper by Chicago-Kent College of Law has shown that Chat-GPT is more than capable of becoming a lawyer. It cleared a standard practice bar exam, scoring 70 per cent.

