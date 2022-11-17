Bangladesh's own Aftab Poonawala: Muslim man beheads Hindu girlfriend after she got to know he was married

New Delhi: As more and more gory details are coming to fore in Shraddha Walkar murder case, a similar incident has been reported in Bangladesh where a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded by her married lover Abu Bakar.

The woman named Kavita Rani was allegedly beheaded by Abu Bakar, a Muslim man, at Sonadanga in Khulna District, Bangladesh on 7 November.

He was later arrested by Rapid Action Force.

Why did he kill the woman?

According to a post by Voice of Bangladesh Hindus, preliminary investigation revealed that both Abu and Kavita had a fight when she learned about his marital status.

“When the girl found out that Abu Bakar was married, they quaralled. At that time, she was killed and beheaded,” the Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus said in a post.

Chopped body in three pieces, dumped her in drain

As per reports, Abu allegedly chopped Kavita’s body into three pieces. He wrapped her head, hands and remaining body parts in plastic bags before dumping them into the drain.

Shraddha murder-like incident in Bangladesh

The crime is similar to the Delhi murder case where 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces before disposing them in forest area of Chhattarpur and Mehrauli in the national capital.

A trained chef, Aftab knew how to use the knife on her flash and after mutilating her body, he first disposed of her liver and intestines.

During police interrogation, Aftab revealed that after killing Shraddha, he searched the internet on what kind of chopper would have to use to piece the body.

He also said that he was fond of watching web series and specially those related to the crime. Aftab also revealed that it was through these crime series, he borrowed ideas on preserving the chopped-off body parts and disposing of them later.

Aftab told the police that he murdered Shraddha on 18 May after he had a fight with her.

During the probe, Aftab said that Shraddha had trust issues and it was due to this, she would often get angry which led to frequent quarrels.

The Delhi Police said that Aftab even burnt Shraddha’s face after allegedly murdering her and chopping the body into pieces to rule out the possibility of identification.

