Mumbai: “I expect a similar lesson for Aftab Poonawala in the way he murdered my daughter,” said Shraddha Walkar’s father, Vikas Walkar on Friday as he broke his silence over his daughter’s brutal murder allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi in May this year.

“He (Aftab Amin Poonawala) should be hanged,” said Vikas Walkar at a press conference in Mumbai.

‘Was against Shraddha-Aftab relationship’

Vikas Walkar said that he was was against the alleged relationship of Shraddha and Aftab. “I was unaware of the domestic violence Shraddha was subjected to by Aftab. I feel, his family members knew everything about what he was doing with her,” he added.

He also demanded a probe against Aftab’s family members, relatives and all others included in the Shraddha murder case.

Vikas Walkar said he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fanavis who assured the family of justice.

“Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same,” he said.

He also accused Vasai police and Nalasopara police of showing laxity in the investigation in his daughter’s murder case

“The combined probe conducted by Delhi Police & Vasai police is going good. Still, Vasai Police, Nalasopara police showed laxity in the investigation which is unfortunate,” he said.

‘Shraddha would have been alive if… ‘

Vikas said that the Walkar family faced “many problems” because of the Vasai police. “Inquiry should be conducted against police officials in Vasai for delay in action on Shraddha’s complaint. Had they acted immediately, my daughter would have been alive now,” he added.

Demands restrictions on dating apps

Vikas further said that there should be more awareness towards religion and communally sensitive issues. He also emphasised on the need for restrictions on certain (dating) apps that are creating problems.

“There should be some restrictions on applications. Children older than 18 years of age should be somewhat controlled. What happened to me should not happen to anyone else,” he said.

Last conversation with Shraddha

Vikas said the last time he had a conversation with Shraddha was in 2021. “We talked about her whereabouts, she said that she’s living in Bengaluru. I talked to Aftab on 26 September when I asked him about my daughter, he didn’t give an answer on it,” he added.

He further said that he tried to talk to his daughter but she did not respond. “I was never told what was happening with my daughter,” Shraddha’s father said.

He further alleged that Aftab pursued Shraddha to make up her mind to leave her family and later the city of Mumbai. “It was because of dating apps that Shraddha came in contact with Aftab,” he alleged.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Shraddha was allegedly murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend and live-in partner in May 2022. He had stored the body parts in refrigerator before disposing them off in Delhi’s Chhatarpur and Mehrauli areas.

