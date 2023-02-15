A Shraddha Walkar-like murder: How Delhi man stored live-in partner's body in dhaba freezer, married hours later

A crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been reported from the National Capital, with Delhi police arresting a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his live-in partner and storing her body in a refrigerator in a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.

According to News18, the accused, a Dhaba owner identified as Sahil Gahlot, was in a relationship with the deceased, Nikki Yadav (22).

The woman was allegedly killed two to three days ago, according to an initial probe, which led to his arrest.

Horrifying details of the murder

According to ANI, during the investigation, Gahlot confessed to Yadav’s murder and said he did it on the intervening night of 9 and 10 February.

The accused revealed that he strangled Yadav near Kashmiri Gate ISBT, with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone that was kept in his car.

After which, he went to the dhaba owned by him and concealed her body in a refrigerator at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon Village.

Gahlot reportedly went to his home after this and tied the knot to another girl.

According to News18, the dead body of the 22-year-old deceased was recovered from the refrigerator and a murder case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

The Crime Branch is investigating the case and the version disclosed by Gahlot is being verified.

Also read: Narcoanalysis test for Aftab Poonawala: What is it and how can it help in Shraddha Walkar’s murder case?

How did Delhi police apprehend Sahil Gahlot?

On 10 February, senior police officials received inputs that a girl had been killed in Najafgarh by a dhaba owner, reported News18.

Upon investigation, no case or missing report involving any girl was discovered. The Crime Branch found Gahlot’s cellphone to be off when they arrived at Mitraon village to look for the suspect.

According to the police, the accused was not present at his home. Finally, the team from Kair village apprehended him after a thorough search of the village and its surroundings.

Also read: Another Shraddha Walkar-like murder: How mother, son plotted to kill Delhi man, then stored body parts in fridge

How did Nikki Yadav meet accused Sahil Gahlot?

During the investigation, Sahil Gahlot revealed that he had first met the now-deceased Nikki Yadav, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, in January 2018 when he was preparing of the SSC exams at the Career Point Coaching Center in Uttam Nagar.

According to News18, Yadav was also studying for a medical entrance exam at the nearby Akash Institute.

They met while travelling in the same bus to Uttam Nagar and later began dating. They used to meet before and after the coaching sessions.

The duo enrolled in different courses at Greater Noida’s Galgotiya College in February 2018. Following that, they both began residing in the same rented house.

During holidays, they also visited a number of locations, including Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

As per a report by India Today, the couple resumed living together in a rented house in the Dwarka region after the COVID-19 lockdown when they had returned to their respective houses.

The accused reportedly kept his relationship with Yadav a secret from his family. Gahlot’s family was pressuring him to get married to another woman and had finalised the date for the wedding for 10 February.

According to ANI, Yadav confronted Gahlot after learning about the same and the duo got into a fight. He got enraged and killed her.

“Gahlot was to marry another woman. When his girlfriend came to know about it, she confronted him and insisted that he marry her instead,” Police officer Vikram Singh told ANI.

What are the similarities with the Shraddha murder case?

The case closely resembles the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman strangled by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala. Later, he chopped her body into 35 pieces with a ‘saw-like object’, kept them in a 300-litre refrigerator, and then threw the pieces into a nearby Delhi forest.

According to India Today, the Delhi Police submitted a 6,636-page chargesheet, within 75 days of the case being registered.

The gruesome murder shook the entire country after the Delhi Police nabbed Aftab on 12 November last year.

First came the revelations of his chopping her body and storing them in a refrigerator he bought explicitly for that reason, to then it emerging that he dated other women and brought them to their Chattarpur residence in the National Capital while her body was stored in the freezer.

Also read: Maharashtra’s committee on inter-faith marriages and link to Shraddha Walkar’s murder

Woman killed and stuffed in mattress by live-in partner

Amid the Delhi dhaba murder case, another identical case has shocked Maharashtra, where a 37-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress.

According to News18, the incident took place at Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and a case has been registered at Tulinj Police station.

The woman, identified as Megha Shah (40), was found in a decomposed state at a flat in the Vijay Nagar neighbourhood, according to the outlet’s sources.

The dead body was sent for a post-mortem by Tulinj police and a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Railway Protection Force personnel (RPF) apprehended Hardik, her live-in partner who was missing for two days, on Tuesday while boarding a train in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the initial probe, the deceased was a nurse by profession, and the duo had been dating for the previous six months.

The police received the inputs about the murder when residents of the neighbourhood experienced an extremely foul smell emanating from the apartment.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.