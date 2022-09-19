At 4% of UK’s population, Muslims make up 18% of criminals in jail

In Scotland, Muslim prisoners accounted for 4.4 per cent, meanwhile, Buddhist, Sikh, Jewish, Hindu and other religions together account for 2.7 per cent of the religious prison population

New Delhi: The Muslim population in the United Kingdom is mere 4 per cent of the total people living in the country, however, as per the report in House of Commons, UK, 18 per cent of prison inmates are from the religious community, which is highest after prisoners from the Christian community behind the jails in the country.

As per the report, there are 13,724 Muslims residing in England and Wales. “The proportion of Muslim prisoners has increased from 8 per cent in 2002 to 18 per cent in 2021,” the report stated.

The report shows that there has been a remarkable increase in number of criminal activities by Muslims in the UK.

Meanwhile, there are 329 Hindus residing in England and Wales which has 2 per cent share of the general population and no one from the community has been caught and prosecuted, or sentenced.

Sikh and Jewish’s share of general population in the UK is 1 per cent. The prison population of these two communities is also 1 per cent in England and Wales.

Buddhists share of the general population in the UK is 1 per cent and the prison population of the community is 2 per cent.

In Scotland, Muslim prisoners accounted for 4.4 per cent, meanwhile, Buddhist, Sikh, Jewish, Hindu and other religions together account for 2.7 per cent of the religious prison population.

Muslims involved in criminal activities in the UK

The country is observing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on 19 September, 2022. Amid this, UK police officers have quizzed Muslim men convicted under terrorism legislation and have urged them to avoid central London during today’s procession.

According to human rights advocacy group – Cage, at least half-a-dozen men, convicted for non-violent offences under the Terrorism Act, were either visited or called by Greater London’s Metropolitan Police counterterrorism command (SO15) last week over their plans on the day of the queen’s funeral.

Jihadi terror in the UK

In the latest, a Hindu temple in Leicester was vandalised and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics over the weekend. As per reports, they even tried to keep Hindus hostage including children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties were also toppled and vandalised.

The violence erupted on Saturday (17 September,2022) evening after a group of men staged an ‘unplanned protest’.

Anti-Hindu rampage in the UK

Muslim gangs vandalised and terrorised Hindus in the UK’s Leicester city after India defeated Pakistan in the 28 August T20 match of the Asia Cup.

Videos of Muslim gangs escalating attacks and atrocities on Hindus were shared on social media. Leicestershire Police, meanwhile, had said it was treating chants made by the men and related violence as ‘hate crimes’. Police have put in place special stop and search and dispersal measure in neighbourhoods of Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hills, among others.

Muslim man chants ‘Allahu Akbar’, stabs police officers in Leicester Square

Mohammed Rahman, 24-year-old Muslim man, has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two police officers in Leicester Square on Friday, 16 September. He is accused of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

According to reports, one of the police officers suffered “life-changing” injuries to her arm. Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully.

