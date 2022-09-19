Jihadi terror in UK: Muslim mob vandalises temple as thugs unleash horror on Hindus

In yet another case of hate crime, a Hindu temple was vandalised and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics in Leicester, police said on Sunday

New Delhi: In yet another case of hate crime, a Hindu temple was vandalised and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics in Leicester, police said on Sunday.

This comes after a spate of targeted attacks on Hindus followed the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on 28 August, when armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their residences in the vicinity.

Hindu Mandir Vandalised in Leicester by Muslim community fanatics. They have burt the religious flags and have been trying to keep Hindus hostage inside incluing little children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties have been toppled and vandalised too. pic.twitter.com/3OyC10ndeQ — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) September 18, 2022

According to reports, the irate Muslim mob tried to keep Hindus hostage including children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties were also toppled and vandalised, the reports added.

Shameful scenes of religious hatred against Hindus in Leicester by targeting their temple 👇 pic.twitter.com/4e0nWhYif8 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 18, 2022

Police officers have swarmed the streets of Leicester, exercising disposal powers and encouraging peace as disturbance persists on the streets following a protest by Hindus demanding action against the violence by Islamists.

As per an official statement by the Leicestershire Police, the violence erupted on Saturday evening after a group of men staged an ‘unplanned protest.’

“Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest,” the statement reads.

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

“Officers attempted to engage with the group and remain with them whilst additional officers were called in. They sought to keep actions lawful but, regrettably, the situation led to disorder,” it further reads adding that two people have been so far arrested from the site. A total of 27 people have been arrested since the dispute began in the city.

In its latest update on Monday, Leicestershire Police said that operation to deter disorder was on in East Leicester.

An update on our response to the disorder in areas of East Leicester. Thank you to everyone who has supported our work to reduce tensions and bring people to justice. pic.twitter.com/8m35WQb6J0 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

“A policing operation to deter further disorder continued in East Leicester on Sunday (18 September). It was supported by resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit. Dispersal and stop and search powers were used to restore calm,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

The police said that 15 people were arrested during the operation and all remain in police custody.

“Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city. Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities. The impact this disorder is having on our local communities is not acceptable. We will not tolerate violence, disorder or intimidation in Leicester and we continue to call for calm and dialogue. Our police operations and investigations continue with rigour and at scale. Thank you to everyone who has supported our work to reduce tensions and bring people to justice,” the statement added.

In another statement posted on Twitter Leicestershire Police said, “To counter misinformation and rumour on the ground or on social media, we urge you to only share information on social media you know to be true. Please follow our social media channels for further updates.”

Violence erupted in Leicester city following the defeat of Pakistan by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28. According to accounts, Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, assaulted Hindus and their homes in the area. Several videos of the incident went viral a week after the incident.

With inputs from agencies

