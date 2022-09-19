World

Man chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs two police officers, one of them thrice

One of the officers suffered 'life-changing' injuries to her arm. Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully

FP Staff September 19, 2022 08:04:34 IST
Man chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs two police officers, one of them thrice

Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, where two police officers were stabbed, in London. AP

A 24-year-old Muslim man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two police officers in Leicester Square on 16 September, 2022.

Mohammed Rahman is accused of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

According to a video tweeted by a retired police officer, it can be really difficult for police officers to take down a man who is armed with a knife. Even six police officers had a tough time.

According to the BBC, one of the officers suffered “life-changing” injuries to her arm. Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully.

The two officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

According to Sky News, the Metropolitan Police force has also charged Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London, with six further offences.

He faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an attack on a female officer who was stabbed in the arm.

According to the Economic Times, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said the incident is a reminder of the risk an officer takes when putting on a uniform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 19, 2022 08:17:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers
World

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers

Queen Elizabeth II will ask the newly-elected Liz Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation

How Queen Elizabeth's funeral is causing a surge in demand for hotels and transport
World

How Queen Elizabeth's funeral is causing a surge in demand for hotels and transport

Hotels in central London and Windsor are all sold out, and demand is strong for hotels situated near a train or tube station throughout Greater London

Gorbachev to Gaga: Queen Elizabeth's most notable meetings
World

Gorbachev to Gaga: Queen Elizabeth's most notable meetings

The Queen met leading political and artistic personalities from around the globe during her record-breaking time on the throne