Man chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ stabs two police officers, one of them thrice

One of the officers suffered 'life-changing' injuries to her arm. Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully

A 24-year-old Muslim man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two police officers in Leicester Square on 16 September, 2022.

Mohammed Rahman is accused of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

According to a video tweeted by a retired police officer, it can be really difficult for police officers to take down a man who is armed with a knife. Even six police officers had a tough time.

Folks this is quite a Graphic Video clip of this mornings attack on police officers in London; I’ve posted it to show how difficult it can be for Even SIX officers to take down a man armed with a knife; it’s quick & shows outstanding bravery be the policepic.twitter.com/fntpP7PGQN — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) September 16, 2022

According to the BBC, one of the officers suffered “life-changing” injuries to her arm. Another officer suffered neck wounds but is expected to recover fully.

The two officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

According to Sky News, the Metropolitan Police force has also charged Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London, with six further offences.

He faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an attack on a female officer who was stabbed in the arm.

According to the Economic Times, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said the incident is a reminder of the risk an officer takes when putting on a uniform.

