Anti-Hindu rampage in UK: Muslim gangs terrorising Hindus, vandalising property after India’s T20 win over Pakistan

New Delhi: After India’s victory against Pakistan in the 28 August T20 match of ongoing Asia Cup, well-organised Muslim gangs have been vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK’s Leicester city.

Videos of gangs escalating attacks on Hindus have been shared on Twitter.

“Gangs running riot and escalating attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus have been terrorized in their own properties, there have been attempts to stab and there has been rampant vandalism of Hindu properties,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, in response to continued tensions, the local police have put special measures in place to contain the situation.

A number of people were filmed making offensive statements amid scenes of violence in the Belgrave area of the city, as per a report by LeicestershireLive.

Leicestershire Police said it was treating chants made by the men and related violence as ‘hate crimes’. Police have put in place special stop and search and dispersal measure in neighbourhoods of Belgrave, Rushey Mead and Spinney Hills, among others.

Also, dispersal powers under Sections 34 and 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 have been authorised by Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki which allow officers to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.

According to local media reports, notices can be issued for a period of up to 48 hours and anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action.

Besides this, powers have also been granted by a senior officer under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.

Amid all this, an emergency meeting between faith communities has also been called. A Leicestershire Police officer was also assaulted during the violence, as per reports.

Suleman Nagdi, spokesman for the Federation of Muslim Organisations, said a meeting will be held with the police and other stakeholders to inform people what’s going on and give reassurances to the community that they are taking things seriously.

