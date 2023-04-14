AI stealing jobs: Ad agency replaces copywriters, designers with ChatGPT and other AI tools

For long, people have been worried that AI will take away a lot of white-collared jobs, mainly from engineers and people who are employed in creative professions. But then, because of GPT-4’s shortcomings, people assumed that even if such a retrenchment were to take place, it would be years before AI could take away a creative job.

Well as it turns out the advertising industry in China is seeing people losing their jobs to generative AI like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion. A Chinese ad agency has laid off a bunch of copywriters and designers, all very creative people from their vital divisions, and replaced them with AI tools.

An ad agency replaces creative human employees with AI tools

BlueFocus, a major Chinese marketing and advertising firm, said that it will “indefinitely” discontinue the use of third-party human copywriters and designers in favour of ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, adding to concerns over the technology’s impact on jobs.

According to an internal email verified by an employee, the Beijing-based company claimed it will immediately slash some outsourced expenditures, including creative design, copywriting, and short-term contracts, “to fully embrace generative AI.”

Since acquiring Microsoft as a client this year, the business, which was ranked 11th among worldwide public relations agencies in 2022 and first among its Chinese peers by PRovoke Media, has been betting big on AI. Microsoft has made a significant investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

Leveraging OpenAI and Microsoft

BlueFocus announced earlier this week that it has access to ChatGPT via Microsoft’s cloud service and is investigating how New Bing, which integrates with the chatbot, can bring “new possibilities for outbound advertisers,” based on conversations with traders on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s Q&A channel.

Furthermore, BlueFocus stated that it has collaborated with Chinese ChatGPT alternatives, such as Baidu’s Ernie Bot, which would be utilised in virtual character creation and other digital marketing activities.

According to its posts on the Q&A channel, the firm has also asked for access to Alibaba Group Holding’s Tongyi Qianwen AI chatbot, which was revealed on Tuesday.

ChatGPT and other AI tech will replace a lot of jobs, soon

The unveiling of ChatGPT last November not only surprised the globe with its groundbreaking technology but also raised concerns about job security. According to research published last month by OpenAI, nearly 80 per cent of the US workforce might have at least 10 per cent of their job altered by generative AI.

According to Goldman Sachs experts, ChatGPT-like technologies might replace up to one-fourth of present jobs, particularly in office administration and legal services.

Given the potential influence on social and ethical concerns, several economies have considered regulating generative AI. The US Commerce Department began accepting public comments on how regulators should treat more complex AI tools on Tuesday, while the European Union is considering the Artificial Intelligence Act, which was initially suggested in 2021 to restrict the use of AI products based on their risk levels.

Italy was the first country to prohibit ChatGPT due to privacy concerns earlier this month, but on Wednesday its data protection office released a set of standards for ChatGPT to complete in order to be reinstated.

