Since the beginning of human evolution, there have been numerous changes in the world, including broad invasions, settlements, the emergence of religions, the diffusion of cultures, and the rise and fall of numerous civilisations. Knowing about world history will help one grasp how society has changed as a whole, thanks to all the available literary evidence that helps to support it and the substantial changes that people have witnessed over time. Having said that, today is 25 March 2023, and this day also commemorates a number of important global events. Let’s examine a few noteworthy events that happened on this day in more detail.

25 March: Historical events

1911 – Triangle shirtwaist factory fire

Counted as one of the deadliest workplace disasters, on 25 March 2011, a major fire broke out in a garment factory near Washington Square in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Within minutes of catching fire, the entire eighth floor was in flames leaving dozens of workers trapped. While the workers continued struggling to save themselves, the disaster resulted in the death of 146 workers, most of them immigrant young women and girls.

1947 – The Centralia Mine Disaster

A major explosion took place on 25 March 1947 at the Centralia Coal Company in Centralia, Illinois that led to the death of 111 miners. Following the incident, a two-week national memorial work stoppage was called by John L Lewis, the president of the United Mine Workers.

1957 – The Treaties of Rome was signed

On 25 March 1957, two treaties were signed in Rome (Italy) which led to the establishment of the European Economic Community (EEC) and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC or Euratom). For both communities, decisions were taken by the council on a proposal from the commission.

1975 – King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was killed

On 25 March 1975, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was shot to death by his nephew, Prince Faisal Ibu Musaed. It was in front of the royal audience when King Faisal was shot with a pistol from point-blank range. While he was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

2002 – Hindu Kush earthquakes

Days after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region, another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 affected several towns in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The tremors were felt strongly in much of northern Afghanistan and in the neighbouring Islamabad-Peshawar area, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. The disaster resulted in the death of at least 2,000 people, leaving over 3,000 injured.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.