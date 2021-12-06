2+2 dialogue will turn into efficient platform for regional, international issues: Sergey Lavrov
The Russian finance minister said on Monday that both Russia and India have a similar worldview of a more polycentric, more multipolar, more equitable world order
New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said that the newly established 2+2 ministerial dialogue will turn into an efficient platform to talk about both regional and international issues.
During the first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Lavrov said, "Both Russia and India have a similar worldview of a more polycentric, more multipolar, more equitable world order. We advocate similar or identical positions on the most important political and military issues."
Russian Foreign Minister further said that he is confident that the 2+2 mechanism is going to turn into an efficient dialogue platform to talk about a wide range of topics.
"I'm confident that the new mechanism is going to turn into an efficient dialogue platform to talk about a wide range of regional and international topics a little further deepening our traditional, mutual understanding. It'll help reinforce our specially privileged strategic partnership between our countries," he said.
"We speak in favour of international law. We adhere to the principle of non-interference and the domestic affairs of other countries and we have great respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of our world," he said.
India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Rajnath Singh said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.
Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
