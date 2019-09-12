Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russia's FEDOR not suited for space, ISS waves goodbye to tall, lanky robot

FEDOR was not programmed to grab ISS handrails to move about in microgravity, could not replace astronauts in spacewalks.


Agence France-PresseSep 12, 2019 11:50:09 IST

It's mission over for a robot called Fedor that Russia blasted to the International Space Station, the developers said Wednesday, admitting he could not replace astronauts on spacewalks.

"He won't fly there any more. There's nothing more for him to do there, he's completed his mission," Yevgeny Dudorov, executive director of robot developers Androidnaya Tekhnika, told RIA Novosti news agency.

The silvery anthropomorphic robot cannot fulfil its assigned task to replace human astronauts on long and risky spacewalks, Dudorov said.

Russias FEDOR not suited for space, ISS waves goodbye to tall, lanky robot

FEDOR, the Russian robot showing off his skills. Image credit: Twitter

Fedor, or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, was built to assist space station astronauts.  A storm of publicity surrounded Fedeor's space odyssey and provided some light relief for Russia's beleaguered space industry.

In the last year, it has seen the unprecedented failure of a manned launch and continuing delays on construction of the Vostochny space pad where President Vladimir Putin upbraided officials last week.

But Fedor turned out to have a design that does not work well in space – standing 180 centimetres tall, its long legs were not needed on space walks, Dudorov said. The Russian space agency said the legs were immobilised during the trip and Fedor was not programmed to grab space station handrails to move about in microgravity.

Dudorov said developers were sketching out plans for a replacement "that must suit the demands of working on the outside of the ship".

Fedor, officially Skybot F-850, rocketed to the ISS on 22 August,  entering the orbiting laboratory five days later. On the station, the robot posed holding a Russian flag and for hugs with cosmonauts who were assigned to train it before touching down back on Earth on Monday.

A final tweet posted in an account in the robot's name said: "Now I'm in my case. I await directions for further tests after the flight."

Fedor was not the first robot to go into space. In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, a humanoid developed with General Motors that had a similar aim of working in high-risk environments. It was returned to Earth in 2018 after experiencing technical problems.

In 2013, Japan sent up a small robot called Kirobo along with the ISS's first Japanese space commander. Developed with Toyota, it was able to hold conversations -- albeit only in Japanese.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Space Law

Space Laws: What criminal law if any, applies to astronauts in outer space?

Aug 29, 2019
Space Laws: What criminal law if any, applies to astronauts in outer space?
India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

Space Station

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019