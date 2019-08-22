Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Russia sends its first humanoid robot — Fedor to the ISS on its Soyuz rocket

Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts that describe it as learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water.


Agence France-PresseAug 22, 2019 09:37:20 IST

Russia was set to launch on Thursday an unmanned rocket carrying a life-size humanoid robot that will spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts on the International Space Station. Named Fedor, for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research with identification number Skybot F850, the robot is the first-ever sent up by Russia.

Fedor was to blast off in a Soyuz rocket at 6:38 am Moscow time from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, dock with the space station on Saturday and stay till 7 September.

The Soyuz spacecraft is normally manned on such trips, but on Thursday no humans will be travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system. Instead of cosmonauts, Fedor will sit in a specially adapted pilot's seat.

The silvery anthropomorphic robot stands one metre 80 centimetres tall and weighs 160 kilograms.

Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts that describe it as learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water. In the station, it will try those manual skills in very low gravity.

"That's connecting and disconnecting electric cables, using standard items from a screwdriver and a spanner to a fire extinguisher," the Russian space agency's director for prospective programmes and science, Alexander Bloshenko, said in televised comments.

Fedor copies human movements, a key skill that allows it to remotely help astronauts or even people on Earth carry out tasks while they are strapped into an exoskeleton.

Such robots will eventually carry out dangerous operations such as spacewalks, Bloshenko told RIA Novosti state news agency.

On the website of one of the state backers of the project, the Foundation of Advanced Research Projects, Fedor is described as potentially useful on Earth for working in high radiation environments, de-mining and tricky rescue missions.

Russia sends its first humanoid robot — Fedor to the ISS on its Soyuz rocket

Russian humanoid robot "Skybot F850". Image credit: Twitter

Onboard, the robot will perform tasks supervised by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, who joined the ISS last month, and will wear an exoskeleton in a series of experiments scheduled for later this month.

Fedor not the first

Space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin showed pictures of the robot to President Vladimir Putin this month, saying it will be "an assistant to the crew". "In the future, we plan that this machine will also help us conquer deep space," he added.

Fedor is not the first robot to go into space.

In 2011, NASA sent up Robonaut 2, a humanoid robot developed with General Motors and a similar aim of working in high-risk environments. It was flown back to Earth in 2018 after experiencing technical problems.

In 2013, Japan sent up a small robot called Kirobo along with the ISS's first Japanese space commander. Developed with Toyota, it was able to hold conversations — albeit only in Japanese.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Moon Missions

NASA announces Alabama spaceflight centre as HQ for spacecraft to the Moon in 2024

Aug 17, 2019
NASA announces Alabama spaceflight centre as HQ for spacecraft to the Moon in 2024
Mr Robot drops complete recap video 'according to Joey Bada$$'s Leon' ahead of Season 4 premiere

NowStreaming

Mr Robot drops complete recap video 'according to Joey Bada$$'s Leon' ahead of Season 4 premiere

Aug 07, 2019
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
NASA says talking computers may become reality due to Sanskrit, claims Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

NewsTracker

NASA says talking computers may become reality due to Sanskrit, claims Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Aug 11, 2019
NASA's Mars 2020 rover takes to Iceland's lava fields to get ready for the Red Planet

Mars 2020

NASA's Mars 2020 rover takes to Iceland's lava fields to get ready for the Red Planet

Aug 14, 2019
'It should be the G8', says Donald Trump, unsettling G7 members by calling for Russia's return week before summit in France

NewsTracker

'It should be the G8', says Donald Trump, unsettling G7 members by calling for Russia's return week before summit in France

Aug 21, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019