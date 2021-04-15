Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Multilingual mental health app MANAS launched by Principal Scientific Advisor for ages 15 to 35

The Make-In-India MANAS app, developed scientifically, integrates the work of multiple ministries, national bodies and research institutions.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 15, 2021 10:51:56 IST

Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan has launched a mobile app to promote mental wellbeing across age groups, his office said on Wednesday. The app, MANAS, which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System, is a comprehensive, scalable, and national digital wellbeing platform, it said. The app has been developed to augment the mental wellbeing of Indian citizens, according to the principal scientific advisor's office. MANAS integrates the health and wellness efforts of various government ministries, scientifically validated indigenous tools with gamified interfaces developed and researched by various national bodies and research institutions.

"MANAS was initiated by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. It was jointly executed by NIMHANS Bengaluru, AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Pune and C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) Bengaluru," VijayRaghavan's office said.

Multilingual mental health app MANAS launched by Principal Scientific Advisor for ages 15 to 35

Image credit: Tech2/Abigail Banerji

While launching MANAS, VijayRaghavan said, "The app must be integrated with public health schemes like National Health Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, e-Sanjeevani and others so that it is used widely. Besides, the application must be made multilingual."

Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, member of PM-STIAC (Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council), highlighted that MANAS is based on life skills and core psychological process.

The initial version of MANAS focuses on promoting positive mental health in the age group of 15-35, she said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say
Indoor sports fans set to return after California rule update as COVID-19 situation improves

Sportstracker

Indoor sports fans set to return after California rule update as COVID-19 situation improves

Apr 03, 2021

science

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021