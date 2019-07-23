tech2 News Staff

The Chinese tech company Xiaomi has turned five recently and to celebrate that, it has announced a three-day sale called Mi Turns 5, which has started today and will go on till 25 July. The brand has recently launched several budget-friendly smartphones including Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (Review). Now Xiaomi is not only giving discounts on its smartphones but other products like smart TVs, neckbands and more as well. The sale is on Mi.com, online partner platform partners, Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and partner offline stores.

Xiaomi has partnered with SBI, so during this sale, if you are buying any smartphone or TV via SBI Credit card, you will get five percent off on the bill, given that the minimum purchase is of Rs 6,500. This offer also applies to buyers opting for EMI transactions via SBI Credit cards.

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you should know about.

Redmi 7

During Mi Turns 5 Sale, Redmi 7 (Review) which was launched at Rs 7, 999 (2 GB + 32 GB) back in April this year is getting a discount of Rs 500. It is now available for Rs 7, 499 on the company website.

Redmi 7 is also available in another storage variant— 3 GB+ 32 GB, priced at Rs 8,999. The two models are available in three colour variants—Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

Redmi Note 7S

Another smartphone getting a huge discount is Redmi Note 7S which was launched in May at a starting price of Rs 10,999. This smartphone is now getting a discount of Rs 1,000, hence, the 3 GB+32 GB is priced at Rs 9,999 and 4 GB+64 GB at Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 7S is available in three color options— Ruby Red, Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue.

Redmi Y3

Xiaomi's Redmi Y3(Review) is also getting a discount of Rs 1,000 during this Xiaomi sale. The smartphone was launched in April along with Redmi 7 at a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the base model. Now Redmi Y3's 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is available at Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB+ 64 GB variant at Rs 10, 999.

Redmi Y3 is available in three clour options—Bold red, Elegant blue ad Prime black.

Xiaomi is also starting other offers also where you can get Xiaomi devices minimum prices.

Xiaomi Rs 5 Flash sale

In this sale, you can get Redmi Note 7 Pro (4 GB + 64GB), Mi Luggage 20 inch, Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32inch), and Redmi Y3 3 GB + 32 GB at just Rs 5. This flash sale will be held on two days(23-24 July) days at different timings. For both the days, the sale will start at 4.00 pm and then again at 6.00 pm.

Apart from the main sale, there are also a few more side-sales being offered by Xiaomi.

Small= Big sale

In this sale, you can buy a bunch of Xiaomi products at a price of just one of the product. This sale is also time-bound and will start at 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm tomorrow (24 July).

Half-Price sale

As the name itself suggest, during this sale, you can buy products like Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32 inch) and a few others at half price. This sale will start on 25 July only—first at 4.00 pm and then at 6.00 pm.

Xiaomi new launches

The company has also launched a few new products on the occasion of its five year anniversary. These products include Mi rechargeable LED lamp priced at Rs 1,299, Mi Super Bass headphones for Rs 1, 799, Mi Trimmer and Mi Truck Builder, both priced at Rs 1,199.

Wish Mi a Happy Birthday

Here Android users can win prizes such as Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49 inch), Redmi Note 7 Pro, and other products. Al you need to do is login in Mi App store, follow the steps as prompted.

