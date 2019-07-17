Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi announces Mi rechargeable LED lamp with a battery that lasts upto five days

The crowdfunding for Xiaomi Led Lamp will start on 18 July at 12.00 pm on the official company website.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 10:12:47 IST

Xiaomi has now launched several smartphones in the Indian market recently including today's Redmi K20 and Redmi K30 Pro launch. The Chinese brand now seems to be delving in new waters and has announced Mi Rechargeable portable LED Lamp.

The launch of this product was announced by Global Vice President Manu Jain on Twitter on the five year anniversary of Xiaomi. According to the tweet, this Mi rechargeable LED lamp will feature three brightness levels and is quite portable. The short video teased on twitter also reveals that the LED lamp comes with a good battery and it can last up to five days.

Xiaomi Mi LED Lamp.

(Also Read: Redmi 7A with 4, 000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 5,999)


As per the tweet, the LED lamp will be live on the company's official website on 18 July 12.00 pm onwards. Since the video shows a white lamp, we can expect a white colour variant of this product. The price has not been unveiled yet.

The brand has previously launched a lot of products in different categories like smartphones, mobile accessories, smart TVs, wearable gadgets and so on. On the occasion of the five year anniversary of Xiaomi, the company has also unveiled some other products along with the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. Xiaomi also recently announced its first-ever wireless headphones called Mi Super Bass headphones in India for Rs 1, 799 at Amazon. Other new products announced include Mi Trimmer and Mi Truck Builder, both priced at Rs 1,199.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

