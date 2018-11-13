Samsung unveiled its unnamed foldable smartphone at its developer conference last week, and the company will apparently manufacture as many as 1 million units of the device. It now appears that the device will be launched in March 2019 and will be priced as high as $1,700, which is about Rs 1,24,000.

The publication Yonhap News Agency was the first to report about the rumoured launch date and price.

Last week we saw a sneak peek into a tablet which could be folded horizontally. Samsung describes its folding phone technology as Infinity Flex Display and said that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months."

The display on the tablet has a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3-inches. When folded the device is an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches. We don't even have a name for the device, although it could be called the Galaxy F.

Samsung is also working on other kinds of displays which are rollable and stretchable. There is a possibility that we might see devices with such displays in a few years from now.

Optimistic about the phone, Samsung's chief DJ Koh, after confirming that the company plans to manufacture a minimum of a million units of the foldable phone in its initial phase, also said that if the device does well, there will be further production.

He not believe that the foldable phone will in any way harm the sales or replace the existing smartphones soon.