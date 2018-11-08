The foldable display future is finally here and no we are not talking about little-known company Royon's FlexiPai. Samsung, who has been teasing about its foldable smartphone for well over a year now, has finally unveiled the device at its developer conference today.

The South Korean giant did not outright show the device to the audience but, as per a report from The Verge, kept the lighting dim so as to "protect elements of the design". What Samsung did show was quite promising in nature and as per Justin Denison, SVP of mobile product marketing, the device was "Stunning".

Denison showed a device as per The Verge, which was a tablet but could be folded into a candy bar-like device. Samsung describes its folding phone technology as Infinity Flex Display and said that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months", as per the report.

The phone can run three apps simultaneously, but how exactly will it do something like that is still a mystery. As a matter of fact, most of this phone's specs are still shrouded in mystery and no one knows as to what kind of pricing Samsung has in mind for the phone. We don't even have a name for the device, although most rumours point towards the designation Galaxy F.

As per a tweet by CNET’s Shara Tibken, the main display on the tablet happens to be of the resolution 1536 x 2152 which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3 inches. When folded we see an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches.

No one knows anything else about the phone, but as of a few hours ago, Google has announced its support for the Android platform on foldable smartphones. Currently, there is no clear idea on how many iterations would be required before the final product is out for sale, but looking at how the technology is still maturing, it is safe to assume quite a few iterations will be in place.