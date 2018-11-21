Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Samsung's foldable Galaxy F smartphone expected to ship with Bixby 3.0

Samsung announced at the Bixby Developer Day about new version that’ll bring more features.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 15:19 PM IST

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its unnamed foldable smartphone at its developer conference. It now appears that Samsung is aiming to ship Bixby 3.0 with the foldable smartphone, which might be called the Galaxy F.

The announcement was made on 20 November, when Samsung hosted the Bixby Developer Day event inviting developers to expand and discuss on its AI assistant’s ecosystem. The event was held in Seoul, South Korea. It was announced that the company is working on a new version of Bixby that’ll bring more features and services, which will be installed on the upcoming foldable phone.

It was also announced that the company will apparently manufacture as many as 1 million units of the device. The smartphone will be launched in March 2019 and will be priced as high as $1,700, which is about Rs 1,24,000.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

The company CEO DJ Koh recently said that, "possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market... but definitely, it will expand. I'm positive that we do need a foldable phone."

Samsung describes its folding phone technology as Infinity Flex Display and said that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months."

The display on the tablet has a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3-inches. When folded, the device is an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches. We don't even have a name for the device, although it could be called the Galaxy F.

Samsung is also working on other kinds of displays which are rollable and stretchable. There is a possibility that we might see devices with such displays in a few years from now.

