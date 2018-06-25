No sooner are we done with the launch of the Mi Pad 4 and the Redmi 6 Pro today, than we are already hearing news about the next product in Xiaomi's arsenal which is expected to launch as soon as next week.

As per a report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi’s voice assistant Xiao AI has revealed that the company could launch a new smartphone on 3 July. Now, there are chances that this mystery phone could be the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 as it was device that had been spotted some time back on Chinese certification website TENNA. However, launching a new smartphone model, just a week after announcing a new smartphone does not seem to be a logical decision.

Hence, as per the report, it would seem that Xiaomi may actually unveil the Hatsune Edition for its Mi 6X smartphone. Rumours about this variant of the Mi 6X were already adrift on the internet. Xiaomi also had Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Edition smartphone last year, which had custom turquoise colour and a limited edition power bank. We could see the same for the Mi 6X Hatsune Edition.

Hatsune Miku is the name of a Vocaloid software voicebank developed by Crypton Future Media. It is represented as an anime character of a 16-year-old girl with long, turquoise twintails.

As per Buzzfeed, Vocaloid is the banner term for a Yamaha singing voice synthesiser. Moe anthropomorphism is a form of anthropomorphism in anime and manga where female qualities are given to non-human beings, objects, concepts.