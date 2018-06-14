Details of the next version of the Xiaomi Mi Max phone, most likely to be called the Mi Max 3, have been spotted online. The company might be planning to bring the device to the market soon.

The previous generation of the smartphone, the Mi Max 2, came with a 6.44-inch display and a 5,300 mAh battery. The Mi Max 3 is expected to continue the trend with a large display and a massive battery.

A report on 91Mobiles, which spotted the leaked specs on Chinese social media platform Weibo, said that the Mi Max 3 will come with 6.99-inch HD+ LCD display and a 5,500 mAh battery. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 GB/6 GB RAM and 64 GB /128 GB of internal storage options are expected on the smartphone. The report mentions that the Mi Max 3 will come with a dual rear camera setup with 20 MP Sony IMX63 as the primary sensor.

Another report on GizmoChina suggests that the smartphone is expected to be launched in July and might come with wireless charging, iris scanner and more.

Mi Max 2 came with a 12 MP camera on the rear side with a dual LED flash and also featured a 5 MP selfie camera. The device was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The external storage could be expanded up to 256 GB using an external microSD card. It housed a USB Type-C port for charging the device and data transfer.

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and Quick Charge 3.0 are also expected to be seen on the Mi Max 3 which is expected to be first launched in China.

Xiaomi recently announced the MIUI 10 and also launched Mi 8 series which is also the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC.