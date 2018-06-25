Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 11:24 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notch and Snapdragon 625 launched in China at CNY 999

The Redmi 6 Pro has been launched in China in three variants with sales starting on 26 June.

After being listed on the official site just hours before launch, the Redmi 6 Pro has finally been launched in China, starting at a price of CNY 999 which is approximately Rs 10,400.

The Redmi 6 Pro may come to India but there is no official word yet. Image: Xiaomi China

The Redmi 6 Pro also becomes the first Redmi series smartphone from Xiaomi to sport a notch and get a 5.84-inch 19:9 display instead of the more standard 18:9 display we earlier saw on Redmi smartphones. The back of the phone heavily resembles that of the Redmi Y2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The smartphone has been launched in China in three variants, with sales starting at 10 am CST on 26 June. The variants include a 3 GB + 32 GB variant at CNY 999, 4 GB + 32 GB variant at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,600) and 4 GB + 64 GB variant at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,600).

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with an AI-powered Facial Recognition feature. Image: Xiaomi China

In terms of internals, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which includes an Adreno 506 GPU and also gets an AI-enabled dual-camera setup comprising of a primary 12 MP sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The camera is also equipped with an AI portrait mode, bokeh mode, night-scene enhancement, HDR and EIS for videos shot at 1080p. On the front, selfie lovers get an 8 MP front camera. Xiaomi has also thrown in a large, 4,000 mAh battery into the smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual nano-SIM slots which are 4G VoLTE enabled, along with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also has a micro USB port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The phone is available in Flame Red, Cherry Blossom Powder, Gold, Stone Black and Blue colour options.

There has been no mention yet of an India launch, but Xiaomi could bring the smartphone to India given the competition it faces from the likes of Honor and Oppo.

